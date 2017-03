A parliamentary pa­n­el has decided to summon RBI governor Urjit Patel again to explain how mu­ch of the junked currency has been deposited in banks aft­er the note ban and progress made in remonetisation.



The meeting of the standing committees on finance, headed by former cabinet minister M Veerappa Moily, has been tentatively sch­eduled for April 20, sources privy to the development said.



Besides Patel, economic affairs se­c­retary Shaktikanta Das and financial se­rvices secretary AC Duggal are also being asked to appear before the committee.