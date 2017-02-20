LoginRegister
Patanjali wins tax exemption claims

By FC Bureau Feb 19 2017 , New Delhi

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s (in pic) Patanjali Yogpeeth, a public charitable trust, has won the tax-exempt status from the income-tax appellate tribunal (ITAT), which is second appellate authority under the direct taxes and first independent forum in its appellate hierarchy.

The Delhi bench of ITAT has entitled the trust to claim the income-tax exempt status under sections 11 and 12 of the Income Tax Act. In its report the appellate tribunal held that yoga involved providing medical relief and also education, which fall under the charitable purpose of the I-T Act under sections 11 and 12.

While section 11 deals with the exemption of income from property held in trust/institution or other legal obligation for the religious/charitable purpose, wholly or in part, section 12 deals with vol- untary contributions, which include income of trusts or institutions from contributions and any voluntary contributions received by a trust created wholly for charitable or religious purposes.

The case stemmed from the fact that previously yoga was not included in charitable purpose. It meant that Patanjali Yogpeeth was liable to pay the income tax. But the yoga was specifically inserted within the definition of ‘charitable purpose’ through an amendment to the I-T Act, which came into effect on April 1, 2016.

The appellate tribunal, whose orders can be subjected to appellate challenge, on substantial questions of law, before the respective high court, in its February 9 order stated that the finding of I-T authorities that propagation of yoga “by Patanjali Yogpeeth does not qualify as medical relief or imparting of education is not justified.”

It also clarified that Rs 43.98 crore corpus donations received by Patanjali Yogpeeth for constructions of cottages under the Vanprasth Ashram Scheme are capital receipts and they are not liable to income-tax. The scheme provides accommodation to the people attending the yoga courses. In another development favouring the yoga guru, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday overturned its three-year-old decision on the land lease granted to Patanjali Yogpeeth.

