Paswan warns Kerala, TN on food security law

The Centre is mulling increasing subsidised prices of grains supplied to Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the two states have not implement the food security law.



“Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the only two states left where the NFSA has not been implemented yet. Despite being developed states, I don't understand why they are not doing it,” food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said at a gathering of state food ministers in New Delhi on Friday. The Centre has called the meeting to discuss reforms in the public distribution system (PDS).



“If the two states do not implement, we will take stringent action,” Paswan said. Though he refrained from giving any timeline to meet the Centre’s expectation, he said one option is to supply the foodgrains under above poverty line (APL) category to them at higher rates. Another option is to completely stop the allocation at subsidised rates, he added.



The National Food Security Act (NFSA), enacted by the UPA government in 2013, provides for supply of 5 kg of grains to each beneficiary every month. Under the law, wheat is being supplied at Rs 2 a kg and rice at Rs 3 a kg by the Centre. However, many states are distributing these grains under different names even at lower than the rates fixed by the Centre.



Kerala and Tamil Nadu continue to receive food grains at the APL and BPL rates, which have been discontinued after NFSA came into effect. The Centre supplies rice at Rs 5.65 a kg for BPL families and Rs 8.30 a kg for APL families. Similarly, the wheat price has been fixed at Rs 4.15 a kg for BPL and Rs 6.10 a kg for APL category.



The government spends Rs 1.30 lakh crore on food subsidy. At present, 71 crore beneficiaries are covered under the NFSA. The government estimates the demand for grains under NFSA will be 61.5 million tonnes per year when all states will implement the law.



As per the law, the beneficiaries are to be identified by the states under the guidelines subject to a maximum of 75 per cent rural population and 50 per cent of people living in urban centers.



Paswan asked the states which have started implementing the law to address the gaps in the list of beneficiaries, computerisation of the PDS, Aadhar linkage with ration cards and effectiveness of grievance redressal mechanism.



The Kerala government had earlier said it would implement the NFSA from November, but has sought time until December.



While the ration cards have been digitised 100 per cent in the country, Paswan pointed out that only 65 per cent has been seeded them with Aadhar card. This is the most important task now, he said, as it would eliminate bogus beneficiaries.



