Passenger vehicle-makers on zoom lane

The Indian passenger vehicle industry, the fifth largest in the world, is all set to grow to 10-12 per cent for FY2017, in the backdrop of better than expected momentum in demand across the country.Market leader Maruti Suzuki India and its parent company Suzuki Motor have lined up huge investments to increase capacities to meet the growing demand.Rating agency Icra has revised upward its growth outlook for the segment to 10-12 range for FY2017 from 8.5-9.5 per cent earlier in view of the rise in demand momentum. The stellar sales growth in last few months was driven by low cost of ownership, 7th pay commission payout and a normal monsoon after two consecutive deficient years of rainfall.“The FY2017 performance will also benefit from the lower base of FY2016, as a majority of successful launches happened during second half of FY2016 and hence did not contribute to the full-year volume,” Subrata Ray, senior group VP, corporate sector ratings at Icra told FC.Given the low penetration levels in the country, the long-term prospects of the industry remain favourable, he said. “Icra expects passenger vehicle sales growth to accelerate to 10-12 per cent during fiscal 2017 and maintains a 9-10 per cent CAGR estimate over the next five fiscals,” Ray said.While the rating agency sees overall capacity utilisation level in the industry to remain modest, the statistics vary significantly across original equipment makers or OEMs. Some OEMs like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are currently operating at near full capacity whereas some other OEMs are operating below 30 per cent capacity and incurring operating losses. Barring a few players, the industry’s profitability metrics may not witness any material improvement near-term, despite the improved prospects of sales volume growth in view of need for expenses towards new product development; increase in employee expenses and likely sustenance of discounts-led sales push.Suzuki Motors Gujarat, plans to invest close to Rs 8,500 crore in its new unit near Ahmadabad. It will have an installed capacity to make 7.5 lakh cars a year and it is being projected to help Maruti attain its sales target of 2 billion vehicles by financial year 2020.