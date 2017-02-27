Parties bank on polarisation of voters in Awadh, eastern UP

More than half of Uttar Pradesh has voted and now the poll action shifts to Ayodhya-Faizabad region, the hotbed of kamandal (religious) politics, where a sizeable number of Muslim population will play decisive role in determining the outcome.



Polling will be held on 51 seats on Monday (February 27) in the region of Awadh and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The districts going to polls in this phase are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur. Central forces on Sunday carried out a flag march in sensitive areas close to the Terai region, which go to polls on Monday.



A key aspect of the fifth leg of polling is that 32 Muslim candidates are in the fray for these seats. Muslims form upto 30 per cent of voters in some of the constituencies. The Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded most of these Muslism candidates. The BJP is the only exception as it does not have even a single Muslim candidate in its ranks.



Polling will be held in sensitive areas like Faizabad next to Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram Janmbhoomi movement. This is the first time a major political party has fielded a Muslim candidate from Faizabad. BSP’s Bazmi Siddiqui, a local businessman is taking on the SP-Congress and the BJP candidates. By fielding a Muslim from Faizabad, BSP has indicated that the Ram Mandir issue does not sway voters in the region despite being a sensitive issue. In the last elections, SP had swept the Awadh region will 11 seats. The BJP and the Congress had won one each. In the eastern region, SP and BSP shared five seats each.



Some of the Muslim dominated seats in the region are Tanda, Balha, Napra, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Utraula, Balrampur, Gaura, Shohratgarh and Itawah.



The BJP, which has claimed that winds are blowing in its favour in these elections, is hoping for a polarisation of the Hindu votes. The party had been working at the ground level in the region for months. Gorakhpur MP Mehant Aditiyanath, a BJP leader and his outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini, had been working hard for the saffron camp.



BJP president Amit Shah has expressed confidence that a bigger wave than 2014 Lok Sabha elections was visible for the party in these elections. The party claims to have gathered momentum in the third and fourth phases after not doing well in the first two legs of polling held in western Uttar Pradesh. The party sees big gains in the remaining three phases of polling. The BJP had swept the region like the entire state. It hopes to repeat its performance in these elections. It is also hoping that the Muslim votes will split between SP-Congress and the BSP. This will directly benefit the BJP. The BSP has played a key card by fielding a Muslim from Faizabad. The BJP has not made Ram Mandir an election issue, but is replying heavily on polarisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that there shouldn’t be any discrimination by the government in giving lands for graveyards and burial grounds was also seen as an attempt to unite the Hindu votes.



In all, 608 candidates are in the fray in this phase with maximum of 24 candidates in Amethi and minimum of six each in Kapilvastu and Etwa seats of Siddharth Nagar. Due to death of Samajwadi Party candidate Chandrashekhar Kanaujia in Alapur (Ambedkar Nagar), the EC has announced fresh voting date in this seat on March 9.



