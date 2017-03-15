Parrikar sworn in; SC pulls up Congress

Despite late efforts, the Congress was unable to stop Manohar Parrikar from being sworn in as chief minister of Goa. The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Congress petition against governor’s decision to invite the second largest BJP to form the government.



The apex court had some tough questions for the Congress as the bench headed by chief justice JS Khehar asked, “You don’t have the numbers and that’s why you didn’t claim to form government…you haven’t demonstrated before the governor that numbers are in your favour.”



The court, however, asked the BJP to prove its majority on the floor of the house within 48 hours instead of 15 days given by governor Mridula Sinha. The court dismissed the Congress’ petition and asked the governor to hold floor test at 11 am on March 16. It also directed that all preparations for the floor test should be completed by Wednesday.



The Congress with 17 legislators emerged as the single largest party in the 40-member house in a fractured verdict. BJP was second with 13 MLAs, but outmanoeuvred the Congress and managed the support of three MLAs each from Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and an equal number of Independents.



The BJP submitted a list of 21 MLAs, who backed the party. Later in a Facebook post, finance minister Arun Jaitley, who took charge of the defence ministry after Manohar Parrikar relinqu­ished his charge to return to Goa as chief minister, slammed the Congress for protesting against BJP’s government formation in the western state.



He cited several inst­a­nces in the past when post-poll coalitions have been invited by the governor to form the government.



Jaitley said in the eventuality of a hung assembly, the BJP managed to form an alliance and presented to the government 21 out of 40 MLAs. “They appeared before the governor in person and submitted a letter of support. The Congress did not even submit a claim to the governor. It had only the support of 17 MLAs,” the BJP leader said.



Jaitley cited the 2005 example of Jharkhand where JMM leader Shibu Soren with 17 MLAs was invited to form the government when BJP had won 30 out of 81 seats.



He said that in J&K in 2002, the National Conference won 28 MLAs, but the governor invited the Peoples Democratic Party and Congress with 15 and 21 MLAs, respectively, to form the government.



The finance minister also cited Delhi’s verdict of 2013 where the BJP with 31 MLAs did not form the government and the governor invited AAP with 28 MLAs supported by the Congress.



Criticising the saffron party, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, “the BJP, is becoming an expert in creating governments through governors but government creation is done by people.”



