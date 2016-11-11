Parrikar not bound by no-first use nuke policy

In a significant comment that could have far reaching implications, Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar (in pic) on Thursday said India need not be bound by its no-first use nuclear policy. Parrikar, who made the remarks at a function, added that it was his personal opinion and that there was no change in the country’s nuclear doctrine.



But the defence minister’s views are expected to trigger a massive debate, as he is also one of the members of the National Command Authority (NCA) that controls India’s nuclear deterrent. NCA is headed by prime minister Narendra Modi.



“People say India has no-first use nuclear concept. I should say that I am a responsible nuclear power and I will not use it irresponsibly. If written down strategy exists or you take a stand on a nuclear aspect, I think you are actually giving away your strength,” he said.



Going on, he said, “This is my thinking. Some may say Parrikar says nuclear doctrine has changed; it has not changed in any government policy. But being unpredictable is part of the strategy. But we have to have a written book so that in general, we follow that direction…necessarily if there is any question or danger to the country, I will not open the book first.”



He went on to add that army’s surgical strike in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) had exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bogey. “I used to get threats from the defence minister of the neighbouring country that they are going to use tactical nuclear weapons, if they are threatened,” he said, adding that since the day surgical strikes happened, the threat has not been issued again.



He said Pakistan has also realised that “we can do something, which is not well defined.” Ultimately written defence strategy does not mean it will be obeyed. It will be the guideline,” he clarified.



India had become a declared nuclear weapon state in May 1998 and since then it has consistently advocated No-First Use policy. Conforming to the principle that it will not be the first to use the option and will only retaliate, India has developed a nuclear triad-capability to deliver nuclear arsenal through land, air and sea.



India has land-based missiles, including the Agni series. The IAF has the capacity to deliver it by air and the third leg is now complete with the reported induction of nuclear missile submarine Arihant.



The nuclear doctrine was formally adopted at a meeting of the cabinet committee on security in 2003. India’s nuclear deterrent is reviewed in a 10-year cycle.



