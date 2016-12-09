Parrikar, Mamata spar over Army episode

Defence minister Manohar Parrikar shot off a letter on Thursday to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing pain over her objections against an Army exercise. She hit back saying he did not know how to write communication to a state government head.



Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s objection to a recent Army exercise on toll plazas in Bengal, Parrikar wrote that her actions had impacted the morale of the armed forces. “Your allegations run the risk of adversely impacting the morale of the country’s armed forces and the same were not expected from a person of your standing and experience in public life,” Parrikar wrote in his letter.



Mamata Banerjee replied: “I take strong exception to your wild assertion that my articulation of rights of state government has impacted the morale of armed forces. Don’t think that it behoves a Union government minister to pass near-defamatory remarks on a CM of a any state.”



“They don’t know how to write to a chief minister. They are using the Army to achieve their political purpose,” she said.



Parrikar had written that political parties and politicians might have the luxury of making wild and unsubstantiated allegations against each other but one needs to be extremely careful while referring to our armed forces. Mamata scoffed at the minister saying he had chosen to convey the laughable idea that you are sold spokesperson on behalf of the people at large.



The Bengal chief minister had taken strong objection to the presence of army personnel at toll plazas in the state as part of an exercise. She had refused to leave the state secretariat until army was withdrawn.



The Army had issued clarification and released communication to show that it had informed the state government about the exercise. The government had claimed that such exercises are held regularly all across the country and this was the first time that a state government objected to it in this manner.



The opposition leaders blamed the Centre for not consulting with the chief minister before conducting the exercise, a claim that was rejected by the defence ministry. Mamata is at the forefront of opposition’s attack against the Union government over the demonetisation exercise. The Bengal chief minister wants Centre to roll back demonetisation plan to give relief to the people who were suffering.



The army exercise allegations came in the middle of uneasy relationship between Mamata and the Centre. Earlier, Parrikar had also refuted allegations that the army’s presence in the state government was a coup attempt. Laughing off the suggestion, Parrikar said the coups take place in the national capitals not state governments.



“The exercise is being carried out by all formations of army throughout the country for many years as per the dates convenient to them in consultation with concerned agencies of the state governments. If you had enquired with concerned agencies of the state government you would have come to know about the extensive correspondence between the army and the state agencies including the joint inspection of sites carried out by them,” wrote Parrikar.



