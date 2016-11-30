Parikkar eats crow, terror claims 7 soldiers

Making light of defence minister Manohar Parikkar’s assertion this week that Pakistan was begging for talks, heavily armed terrorists wearing police uniforms sneaked into an army camp near 16 Corps headquarter at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway killing two officers and five jawans.



A bigger catastrophe was averted as two women, two children and 12 soldiers trapped in a hostage situation in the two buildings occupied by the grenade lobbing intruders, were rescued unscathed after a gun-battle lasting several hours.



The calm on the Line of Control (LoC) after India’s punitive fire assault on Pakistani posts avenging the beheading of its soldier proved short-lived as the latest strike came on a unit located just three kms from the headquarters of 16 Corps, a formation responsible for guarding the de-facto border.



The terrorists managed to enter 166 artillery unit around 5.40 am and moved into the Officers Mess complex throwing grenades and firing at the sentries. Two soldiers and one young officer, identified as Major Kunal Ghasalvi, were killed in the initial contact with terrorists.



The attackers then entered two buildings housing officers with families and jawans resulting in a hostage like situation. Two women, two children and 12 soldiers were trapped in these buildings and a massive operation was launched to rescue them.



After the day-long effort executed by the special forces commandoes, the hostages were rescued. Another officer and two jawans were killed in the operation to free the hostages. The army said three terrorists were killed.



While the army battled terrorists in Nagrota, the BSF was engaged in simultaneous encounter with infiltrators in Chamliyal (Samba) at the other end of Jammu. The BSF said it detected suspicious movement of three persons late Monday night and quickly swung into action, laying cordon in the area. “Realising that they had been trapped, the militants started firing automatic weapons and lobbing grenades on the BSF troops. Unable to move further, they holed up in a nearby tube well hut. Taking advantage of the cover, they kept firing intermittently till the day break. The area was kept under intense surveillance by the troops deployed awaiting day break,” the BSF said in a statement.



Throughout the morning hours, Pakistan kept firing intermittently to provide cover to the militants, it said. However, the terrorists were killed and a substantial cache of ammunition was recovered from them. Four security personnel including a BSF DIG were injured in a blast while carrying out mopping-up operations after infiltrators were killed.



The two terror incidents came on the day General Qamar Javed Bajwa took over as Chief of Pakistan Army from General Raheel Shareef. The attack on Nagrota came as a chilling reminder of Pakistan-backed terrorists’ ability to challenge the Indian security apparatus at will. It was similar to the September 18 Uri attack, which had led to a paradigm shift in the Indian approach in dealing with violations as the army responded with a surgical strike on terrorist launch pads inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). While the attack in Uri was in the vicinity of a brigade headquarter and in Nagrota, an army camp near a Corps headquarters, has been targeted.



A total of 24 security personnel, including army officers, have been killed since India’s strike. The guns have been blazing on the LoC since, with the two sides exchanging heavy mortar fire. India destroyed a number of Pakistani posts in a direct fire assault by higher calibre guns. Such was the assault that two Pakistan army officers, several soldiers and some civilians were killed. Pakistan DGMO had sought suspension of fire on LoC following the assault.



Defence minister Parrikar briefed prime minister Narendra Modi about the gun battle, which went on till the evening. Nagrota is a key military town housing army’s White Knight Corps. Indian army’s surgical strikes were planned at the 16 Corps headquarters. The military station has a Kendriya Vidyalaya and an Army Public School. Away from operational area, it was considered a relatively safe location. Sources said the families stayed safe as the terrorists were contained in a limited area.



