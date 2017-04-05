Parental claims key driver of group insurance claims

A majority of companies which offer group insurance policies to their employees are seeing a steady increase in claims. Parental claims account for the largest chunk of such claims, finds a study.The companies have seen an incremental increase in the number of claims ranging between 10 per cent and 40 per cent, finds a survey done by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. Of this, 38 per cent claimed that they were witnessing a 30 to 40 per cent rise in claims every year, 22 per cent saw the claims rising by 20 to 30 per cent and the remaining 40 per cent witnessed an increase less than 20 per cent.This increase made a large number of companies hike spend on group mediclaim policies year after year.“There is a sizeable increase in the number of claims and the claim value as people covered under each group is going up. Medical inflation is rising by 8 to 11 per cent along with the medical advances and awareness among people,’ said Dr Prakash, senior executive director, Star Health and Allied Insurance.Across all firms, parental care was found to be the key driver under the group mediclaim policy as 60 per cent of the surveyed organisations offer parental health cover. Other major reasons for rising claims were maternity care and treatment for lifestyle related diseases.According to the data from Marsh India Insurance Brokers, parent claims form 58 to 65 per cent of overall medical claims. Maternity claims range from 23 to 25 per cent and critical illness/chronic conditions account for around 12 per cent of the claims, said Sanjay Kedia, country head and CEO, Marsh India Insurance Brokers.Top four measures introduced by firms to curtail the increased claims outgo are wellness and healthcare plans, co-pay options, employee-sponsored parental cover and deductibles and sub-limits.“Companies have adopted different measures to control claims in different categories, ie., parent, maternity, and critical illnesses. Policies have lock-in period for parents’ enrollment and co-pay on claims to ensure better healthcare consumerism. Restrictions on cost variations through sub-limits for non-life threatening surgical procedures like joint replacements, cata-ract, etc. and voluntary structure with subsidised rates for better sustainability is also being explored by many companies,’ said Kedia.Similarly, in case of maternity claims, review of hospitals used and negotiating package rates and implementation of various pregnancy care programmes to improve normal to c-section ratios will help bring down claim amount. Several companies are introducing wellness programmes, discounts on out-patient treatments, screening and awareness initiatives to tackle lifestyle diseases.‘Insurers have to identify groups as per their risk profile, avoid anti-selection, underwrite the risk appropriately and price it accordingly. When the industry starts doing this, the loss ratio will come down from the current levels of 120 per cent,” added Prakash.