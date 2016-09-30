Para Commandos' normal activity

Formed on July 1, 1966, the Para Commandos are among the most dreaded units of the Indian Army, battle hardened and comparable to their best counterparts across the globe. Also known as Maroon Berets due to the berets that they sport, they wear Special Forces tab on each shoulder. Personnel who serve in the Para (SF) are allowed to wear the 'Balidaan' (Sacrifice) patch on their right pocket below the name plate, which is similar to the SAS beret insignia; further they are allowed to grow beards so that they can blend in.



They are mandated with missions such as special operations, direct action, hostage rescue, counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, special reconnaissance, foreign internal defense, counter-proliferation, counter-insurgency, seek and destroy and personnel recovery. Because of its specified role, the regiment needs to be kept at optimum level of operational efficiency and physical fitness. Commandos have access to various types of infantry weapons required for particular missions. They are the only units in the Indian Army allowed to have tattoos on their body.



Selection



No Special Force unit in the world has such a long and tough selection process as that of the Para Commandos’. The selection process is such that reported deaths in the process is not an uncommon thing. Almost 95% candidates give up and drop out in the process. Post-selection process comes the training period which again is one of the longest anywhere in the world.



Training



In the 3.5 year long initial training process, they are trained extensively in either combat freefall (air) or combat diving (sea). Some trainees return to PTS to undergo the free-fall course, which requires at least 50 jumps from altitudes up to 33,500 feet to pass. Both HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) and HAHO (High Altitude High Opening) techniques are learned. The ability to use the HAHO method and specially designed maneuverable parachutes called HAPPS (High Altitude Parachute Penetration System)/AMX-310 to conduct stealth insertions over distances up to 50 km is also perfected. Daily routine begins with a 20 km morning run.



Infiltration, exfiltration, assault, room and building intervention, intelligence gathering, patrolling, ambush tactics, counter-ambush tactics, counter insurgency, counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, guerilla warfare, asymmetric warfare, raids & sabotage, martial arts training, tactical shooting, stress firing, reflex shooting, buddy system drills, close quarter battle, tactical driving, advance weapon courses & handling, sniping, demolition training, survival skills, linguistic training, logistic training, trade-craft training is imparted by the intelligence agencies. The training drills involve live ammunition at all times which has also become a reason for fatal accidents at times leading to death.



They keep a coin near their partner's feet and keep running towards him and keep firing. The amount of confidence in each other and themselves is tremendous. Firing while rolling and snaking their way through an actual mined path, are some of the day to day training exercises for them



Equipment



The equipment used ranges from 5.56mm TAR-21 Tavor assault rifles, 7.62mm Galil sniper rifles, M4A1 carbines, all-terrain multi-utility vehicles and GPS navigation systems to modular acquisition devices, laser range-finders, high-frequency communication sets and combat free-fall parachutes.



The Myanmar op



Based on specific intelligence inputs, the Indian Air Force and 21 Para (SF) carried a cross-border operation along the Indo-Myanmar border and destroyed two militant camps one each of NSCN (K) and KYKL, along the Indo-Myanmar border. The operations were carried out inside the Myanmar territory along the Nagaland and Manipur border at two locations. One of the locations is near Ukhrul in Manipur. The army attacked two transit camp of the Naga militants.



Seventy commandos were reportedly involved in the operation. The commandos, equipped with assault rifles, rocket launchers, grenades and night vision goggles, were divided into two groups after they fast roped from Dhruv helicopters just inside the Indian territory near the border with Myanmar. The teams trekked through the thick jungles for at least 15 kilometers before they reached the training camps. Each of the two teams were further divided into two sub-groups.



While one was responsible for the direct assault, the second formed an outer ring to prevent any of insurgents from running and escaping. The actual operation (hitting the camp and destroying it) took about 40 minutes. Mi-17 helicopters of the IAF were put on standby, ready to be pressed into service to evacuate the commandos in case anything went wrong.



