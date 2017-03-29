Paper stocks hog limelight
Analysts said the sector saw intense buying interest. Margins have improved after a fall in raw material cost. There is a growing demand for the products as well, they added. Stocks such as NR Agarwal India, Star Paper Mills and Shreyans Indus have given over 400 per cent return in one year period (see chart on page 10).
“Paper as a sector has seen strong a growth in past five years with an average growth rate of about 7 per cent and this trend is likely to continue and now raw material cost especially wood, is also dropping, leading to a higher margin boosting profitability,” said an analyst with a leading domestic brokerage.
The per capita consumption of paper in the country is quite low compared with the global average and the demand growth is likely to continue, as there is a complete shift in packaging consumption due to the e-commerce boom in the country.
Paper companies have also modernised their plants recently, which will lead to higher productivity. Many paper industry stocks such as Star Paper, Emami Paper, Shree Rama News, Ruchira Paper, Kushal Tradelink and Shreyans Ind have more than doubled in the past one year.