Panel to interview DGCA probables next week

The search-cum-selection committee under the cabinet secretary will meet on October 13 to choose a suitable candidate to head the high profile post of aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). DGCA controls airlines, flying schools and a host of other aviation activities in the country.The nodal aviation ministry had in July this year taken exemption from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and decided to opt in for the committee route, as it has happened in case of various key appointments, including the RBI governor."Generally, cases where exemptions are given by the UPSC in selection of a candidate, decisions are taken at the level of the prime minister's office (PMO). This allows government more say in the selection process," a senior government official said.In the first meeting next Thursday, the internal candidates have been called for “personal interaction” with the committee members that comprise secretaries in the department of personal and training (DoPT) and aviation, apart from the cabinet secretary.The two joint director generals (JDGs) — Lalit Gupta and JS Rawat, are in the race for the top post, which is currently being held by additional secretary in the aviation ministry BS Bhullar.But if the committee does not find internal candidates, it may appoint any senior officer from across various fields, including transport infrastructure to the crucial post. Officers in the rank of air vice marshal can also be considered, as per the revised recruitment rule.A senior bureaucrat associated with various senior-level appointments in the past, observed that the present government was adopting new ways to do things and frequency of constituting committees was visibly high for senior positions."The search-cum-selection committee is not a new thing, but it is definitely more frequent. Over a period of time certain, processes have been created and it should be respected," he said.The civil aviation ministry had taken exemption from Public Sector Enterprises Board (PSEB)'s selection process for appointing the chiefs of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Air India, the two major entities under it.The government has in the last few years taken an ad-hoc approach in appointing the DGCA chief with approval coming from appointment committee of the cabinet (ACC).While appointing the last full-time head, M Sathiyavathy, an IAS officer, for the aviation watchdog, the aviation ministry in December 2014 order said that the decision had approval of the competent authority.The order had removed Prabhat Kumar, an UP cadre IAS officer, with immediate effect and gave charge to Sathiyavathy. The post has fallen vacant since July 29 after Sathiyavathy was moved to the labour ministry as secretary."The last appointment in which due process was followed was of Nasim Zaidi in 2010," said another official, who also did not wish to be named.