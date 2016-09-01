Panel fualts RIL & ONGC, leaves penalty part for govt

Justice AP Shah committee on Wednesday submitted a 'comprehensive report' to the oil ministry on the compensation Reliance Industries should pay to Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) for producing gas from the state-run firm's neighbouring east coast block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin for seven years.The report endorses continuity and connectivity of reservoirs associated with the gas fields of ONGC and RIL as established by an earlier report of US-based consultant DeGolyer and MacNaughton (D&M).It also agrees with the consultants’ findings that estimated 11.122 billion cubic metres of natural gas (worth over Rs 11,000 crore at current gas prices) had migrated from idling KG fields of ONGC to the adjoining KG-D6 block of RIL.But the committee left the decision of quantifying the amount of compensation/penalty that RIL needed to pay with the government, citing its technical limitations and the lack of proper data.“…quantification of unfair enrichment is to be decided by the government of India, with the principle that whatever benefit RIL received in terms of the migrated gas is liable to be returned to the government of India,” the panel said in its report.Pointing fingers at both RIL and ONGC for not taking enough steps to prevent migration of gas despite knowing about the continuity of fields as early as 2003 and 2007, the committee has asked government that this aspect should be enquired.“…committee believes that the allegations of prior knowledge on the part of both RIL and ONGC must be enquired into further, with particular emphasis laid upon the failure of both parties to present the information they had to the DGH at the time they allegedly obtained the information,” Shah panel said in its report.On the question of unjust enrichment by RIL, the committee concluded that the government of India, and not ONGC, is entitled to claim restitution from RIL for the unjust benefit it received and unfairly retained.“ONGC has no locus standi to bring a tortious claim against RIL for trespass/conversion since it does not have any ownership rights or possessory interest in the natural gas,” the committee said in its report submitted to oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.The report will be studied by the oil ministry that is likely to take decision on action to be taken on the matter in a months time.Shah panel has said that while the D&M report has to form the basis for the migration of gas up till 2015, subsequent migration of gas post-2015 has to be inquired into by the government of India.As part of efforts to prevent ONGC-RIL like disputes coming into the sector in future, the panel has said that the present case is a useful opportunity for MOPNG and DGH to review and strengthen the disclosure system itself.It suggested that if a party is found to have deliberately not provided the DGH relevant information; or suppressed key data; or omitted to present the full picture regarding exploration or development, it must be prepared to face the consequences, in the form of monetary penalties, contractual restrictions, or other similar punitive action.The committee also critically scrutinised the role of ONGC and suggested that its role must be assessed in detail. “The long periods of alleged inactivity on the part of ONGC in this case particularly must be examined further,” the committee said.After submitting his report, Shah said the report is "comprehensive" and addresses all terms of references. “The committee has also recommended the future course of action for the ministry," he said.The government constituted Shah panel on December 15, as ordered by the Delhi High Court after hearing ONGC’s petition alleging that the RIL consortium was benefiting from the gas flow.Though the government gave the panel three months to come with its findings, its term has been extended twice until August 31.