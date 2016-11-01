LoginRegister
You are here » Home

Panel to examine applications for 7 coal blocks next week

By PTI Nov 01 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
A technical committee will meet next week to examine and evaluate the applications for the allotment of seven coal blocks to power generation firms.

"A meeting of the technical committee (TC)...Is scheduled to be held on November 11, 2016...For examination/evaluation, as per the Terms of Reference of the TC, of applications as received in response to (Coal) Ministry's Notice inviting applications," a notice issued by the ministry said.

The eight member-panel is chaired by the Coal Ministry's Advisor (Projects). "It is therefore, requested to send a representative of... (ministries like power) not below the rank of director/deputy secretary to attend the meeting," the notice further said. "...The applications are invited from...Entities in respect of the coal blocks," the Coal Ministry said.

The coal ministry, had, last month invited applications for the allotment of seven coal blocks including Deocha-Pachami mine in West Bengal with 2,102 MT reserve, Ghogarpalli and Jadunathpur in Odisha with 1,163 MT and 525 MT, respectively and Pokharia Paharpur in Jharkhand with 584.25 MT.

The other blocks on offer are Behraband North Extn in Madhya Pradesh having reserves of 174.87 MT and North Kathara Ph-I and Ph-II UG mine in Jharkhand with 305 MT.

The applications were invited from companies like West Bengal Power Development, Karnataka Power Corporation, Bihar State Power Generation Company, Punjab State Power Corporation and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM NEWS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Plug loopholes
    Tata-Mistry episode exposes cracks in our regulatory framework

    May be it’s a coincidence. Or may be it’s lethargic policymakers.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Beware – hack attacks coming

Stung by the scope and size of a rapidly burgeoning ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Deeper meaning of atheism

Alain de Botton is an author, philosopher and founder of ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter