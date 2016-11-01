Panel to examine applications for 7 coal blocks next week

A technical committee will meet next week to examine and evaluate the applications for the allotment of seven coal blocks to power generation firms.



"A meeting of the technical committee (TC)...Is scheduled to be held on November 11, 2016...For examination/evaluation, as per the Terms of Reference of the TC, of applications as received in response to (Coal) Ministry's Notice inviting applications," a notice issued by the ministry said.



The eight member-panel is chaired by the Coal Ministry's Advisor (Projects). "It is therefore, requested to send a representative of... (ministries like power) not below the rank of director/deputy secretary to attend the meeting," the notice further said. "...The applications are invited from...Entities in respect of the coal blocks," the Coal Ministry said.



The coal ministry, had, last month invited applications for the allotment of seven coal blocks including Deocha-Pachami mine in West Bengal with 2,102 MT reserve, Ghogarpalli and Jadunathpur in Odisha with 1,163 MT and 525 MT, respectively and Pokharia Paharpur in Jharkhand with 584.25 MT.



The other blocks on offer are Behraband North Extn in Madhya Pradesh having reserves of 174.87 MT and North Kathara Ph-I and Ph-II UG mine in Jharkhand with 305 MT.



The applications were invited from companies like West Bengal Power Development, Karnataka Power Corporation, Bihar State Power Generation Company, Punjab State Power Corporation and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.



