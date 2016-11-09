Panasonic, IIMC offer digital empowerment in rural WB

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC), one of the oldest and most premier B-Schools in the country, through its Social Informatics Research Group (SIRG) has now teamed up with Panasonic India to offer digital empowerment in rural West Bengal. The project will analyse and measure the strength and influence of smartphone enabled social information systems on the socio-economic performance of self-help groups, the micro-communities in rural India.



The project aims at training 50 self-help group (SHG) members of Kandi SHG Federation, Murshidabad on the use of smart phones which will subsequently harness the potential of digital connectivity and enable community participation in governance. As many as 50 smart phones from Panasonic India stable will be used to study the usage of smartphone-enabled social information system by the SHG members.



“The present initiative called NCoRe primarily addresses the current problem of the information gap between rural SHGs and the urban market. These groups are so diversified that the different SHG federations too often fail to communicate with each of them. In that context, the emerging wave of collaboration, networking through internet can be utilised to bring all the SHGs together and create a unified market for each of them,” said Prof Somprakash Bandyopdhyay, MIS Group and research director, SIRG, IIMC.



