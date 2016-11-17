PAN must for Rs 50K-plus deposits in one day
Nov 17 2016 , New Delhi
A notification issued on Tuesday said deposits made between November 9 and December 30 will require quoting of PAN, if the combined sum exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh. This has been done by amending income tax rules, 1962. “They (the change) shall come into force from the date of their publication in the official gazette,” the CBDT notification dated November 15 said.
The government has also amended rule 114E. This makes it compulsory for banks and post offices to report to the tax department in case a person has made cash deposit of Rs 2.5 lakh during the 50-day period, which expires on December 30.