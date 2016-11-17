PAN must for Rs 50K-plus deposits in one day

Seeking to stop those making multiple deposits to skirt the provision of quoting PAN following demonetisation of high value notes, the government has made the 10 digit alpha-numeric a must for deposits of Rs 50,000 or more on a single day. The move is aimed at preventing people from taking advantage of the rule to launder their black money into white by depositing the banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in the 50-day window ending December 30 provided by the government.



A notification issued on Tuesday said deposits made between November 9 and December 30 will require quoting of PAN, if the combined sum exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh. This has been done by amending income tax rules, 1962. “They (the change) shall come into force from the date of their publication in the official gazette,” the CBDT notification dated November 15 said.



The government has also amended rule 114E. This makes it compulsory for banks and post offices to report to the tax department in case a person has made cash deposit of Rs 2.5 lakh during the 50-day period, which expires on December 30.



