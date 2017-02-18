Palanisami’s fate to be known today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami will seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on Saturday, the first such floor test the state will witness in about 30 years. He will be seeking the confidence vote in line with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao asking him to do so while inviting him to form the government.



Though the new government was given 15 days time to prove the majority in the House, Palanisami, a known loyalist of AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, opted to do it within two days. In fact, many MLAs supporting Sasikala are still staying at the resort in Koovathur, near Chennai, and are scheduled to leave in the morning on Saturday to be on time for the trust vote at 11 am.



Meanwhile members from the O Panneerselvam faction met Speaker P Dhanapal on Friday. The team included K Pandiarajan, S Semmalai and Shanmuganthan (all MLAs) and senior leader C Ponnaiyan, however, did not reveal to the waiting media details of their meeting. The meeting assumes significance ahead of tomorrow’s floor test. The Panneerselvam camp has 10 MLAs on its side, including the former Chief Minister.



In a tit for tat move, the Panneerselvam camp also “removed” Sasikala and her two relatives from the party for “going against its principles and ideals”. E Madusudanan, who was earlier removed as presidium chairman by Sasikala, said she had “violated” her promise to the late Jayalalithaa that she won’t enter politics.He asked cadres not to have any association with her.



