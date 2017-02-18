LoginRegister
You are here » Home » FC Weekend

Palanisami’s fate to be known today

By FC Bureau Feb 17 2017 , Chennai

Tags: News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami will seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on Saturday, the first such floor test the state will witness in about 30 years. He will be seeking the confidence vote in line with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao asking him to do so while inviting him to form the government.

Though the new government was given 15 days time to prove the majority in the House, Palanisami, a known loyalist of AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, opted to do it within two days. In fact, many MLAs supporting Sasikala are still staying at the resort in Koovathur, near Chennai, and are scheduled to leave in the morning on Saturday to be on time for the trust vote at 11 am.

Meanwhile members from the O Panneerselvam faction met Speaker P Dhanapal on Friday. The team included K Pandiarajan, S Semmalai and Shanmuganthan (all MLAs) and senior leader C Ponnaiyan, however, did not reveal to the waiting media details of their meeting. The meeting assumes significance ahead of tomorrow’s floor test. The Panneerselvam camp has 10 MLAs on its side, including the former Chief Minister.

In a tit for tat move, the Panneerselvam camp also “removed” Sasikala and her two relatives from the party for “going against its principles and ideals”. E Madusudanan, who was earlier removed as presidium chairman by Sasikala, said she had “violated” her promise to the late Jayalalithaa that she won’t enter politics.He asked cadres not to have any association with her.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM FC WEEKEND

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Rocking techies!
    With world-class technical education, Indian youth are scaling new heights

    Trump or no Trump, budding Indian technology talent is bound to find suitors globally.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Phantom of a Bloody Opera

As long as the walk between subjectivity and objectivity is ...

Ananda Majumdar

<b>Ruminations:</b> Small steps towards power

Every drop counts. That is turning out to be the ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Into the heart of the conscious self

No one would, perforce, know the true dimension, or character, ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter