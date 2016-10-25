LoginRegister
Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu, LoC in Rajouri

By PTI Oct 25 2016 , Jammu

Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Noushera sector and RS Pura sector on International Border by targeting Indian positions and civilian population with mortars and small arm fire, prompting the Indian side to give a "befitting response".

"From 10 AM, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Noushera sector of Rajouri district by targeting our positions with mortar bombs and small arms fire", an army officer said.

He said the army was giving a "befitting response" to the ceasefire violation from the Pakistani side. "The army is giving a befitting response to the Pakistani army," the officer said.

There was no report of any loss of life or the property on the Indian side as the firing from both the sides was still going on, he said. The Pakistan Rangers also resorted to ceasefire violations by targeting civilian population in RS Pura sector in Jammu district this afternoon, a BSF spokesman said.

"Several rounds of small arms and mortar shells were fired from the Pakistani side targeting our villages in the RS Pura sector", the spokesman said.

He said the BSF was giving a befitting reply to the Pakistani fire and the intermittent firefight was going on.

A 6-year-old boy and a BSF jawan were killed and 10 people including 8 civilians were injured in the shelling yesterday when Pakistan Rangers targeted over 25 Border out Posts in the border hamlets along International Border.

There have been over 40 ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side since the Indian side carried out surgical strikes inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir targeting terror launching pads, post the attack on an army camp in Uri on September 18.

