Pakistan naval, air chiefs indulge in rabble-rousing

Ahead of his proposed visit to India amidst serious border tensions, New Delhi advised Pakistan Prime Minister’s advisor on foreign affair Sartaj Aziz to focus energies on stemming the rot of terrorism.



India’s strong reactions comes following Pakistan’s naval and air force chief’s veiled threats and reports that Aziz will woo Indians opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He (Aziz) would be well advised to rather woo Pakistanis to end his government’s policy of state sponsorship of terrorism,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup.



Though Aziz has confirmed his participation in the Heart of Asia conference on Afghanistan in Amritsar on December 3 and 4, there are apprehensions that Islamabad might have a rethink on attending the meet at the last minute.



The Indian army had carried out massive fire assault on Wednesday killing three Pakistan army soldiers including a captain. The massive strike forced the Pakistan army DGMO to open a hotline and protest killing of nine civilians. He was told that the deaths of civilians was a cause of concern but the Pakistan army commanders should also be controlled and told not to violate the ceasefire to avoid massive retaliation.



After the face-off, Pakistan naval chief admiral Muhammad Zakaullah termed the presence of an Indian submarine in its waters as unusual and said it will respond if the act is repeated. India has already dismissed Pakistan navy’s claim that it had forced an Indian navy submarine to retreat from its territorial waters. Pakistan air chief Sohail Aman also said they are not worried about any threat from India. Top Pakistani military leaders had spoken ahead of Sartaj Aziz’s visit, which had led to speculations that some opportunity of resuming talks might open. So far, India has remained firm on its position that talks and terror cannot go along. The Indian government had also issued a demarche to the Pakistan deputy high commissioner over the killing of its three soldiers on Tuesday.



