Pakistan High Commission staffer detained for espionage

A Pakistan High Commission staffer was today detained after he was found in possession of defence documents while two others were arrested on espionage charges, police said.



Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit has been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. On intelligence inputs, Delhi Police Crime Branch took the staffer identified as Mehmood Akhtar in custody. He was released after questioning as he enjoys diplomatic immunity, they said.



The Crime Branch also arrested two persons, residents of Rajasthan, for allegedly passing on sensitive information to the staffer. "The spies are residents of Rajasthan working for Pakistan's ISI. The spies were in touch with the staff here at Pakistan High Commission and were providing sensitive information," said a senior police officer. Those arrested have been identified as Maulana Ramzan and Subhash Jangir.



