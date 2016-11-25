LoginRegister
Pakistan is damaging itself by fighting against India: PM

By PTI Nov 25 2016 , Bathinda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Pakistan was yet to recover from the setback of surgical strikes and was damaging itself by fighting against India.

"Earlier, soldiers were unable to show their valor despite having the strength. But now Pakistan has seen strength of our brave soldiers after they carried out surgical strikes in 250-km area across the LoC," Modi said while addressing a public rally.

He said there were tremors across the border after these strikes and they have not yet settled.

Reaching out to Pakistani public, Modi said, "125 crore Indians eyes were wet with tears after killing of school kids in Peshawar. Every Indian felt the pain of Pakistani."

Reiterating that Pakistani public should ask their rulers that fight should be against black money and corruption rather than fighting any country, Modi said, "By fighting against India they (Pakistan) are damaging themselves and killing innocents also."

"Pakistani people also want freedom from poverty. For the sake of political benefits this atmosphere has been created by them," he added. Modi was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of AIIMS in Bathinda.

