Pakistan is a country of fantastic people, says Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said that Pakistan is a fantastic country of a fantastic people and he would love to visit the place. Trump made these remarks in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.



“Please convey to the Pakistani people that they are amazing and all Pakistanis I have known are exceptional people”, CBS new quoted Trump, as saying. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had called President elect Trump to felicitate him on his victory in the 2016 presidential elections.



Describing Sharif as a person with a good reputation, Trump said Sharif is a terrific guy and is doing amazing work which is visible in every way. Trump said he was looking forward to seeing him soon. Trump said that it felt like he was talking to a person whom he had known for long.



Stating that Pakistan is amazing country with tremendous opportunities, Trump said, “Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent people and I am ready and willing to play any role that you want me to play to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems.”



“It will be an honor and I will personally do it. Feel free to call me any time even before 20th January, that is before I assume my office,” he said. Pakistan’s Press Information Bureau on Wednesday had released a candid read out of a phone conversation that reportedly took place between Donald Trump and Nawaz Sharif.



