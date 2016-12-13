Pakistan’s new ISI chief is an old Afghan hand

India is bracing itself for a fresh round of backroom power play in Kabul after Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar’s (in pic) appointment as head of Pakistan spy agency, ISI. Gen Mukhtar is regarded as an old Afghanistan hand.



Pakistan new army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is settling down with key appointments of new formations and other commanders.



Lt Gen Bilal Akbar was named as the chief of general staff (CGS), one of the key positions in the Pakistan Army, which handles intelligence and operations. Lt Gen Sher Afgun will be the corps commander, Bahawalpur.



New Delhi sees Afghanistan heating up after Naveed Mukhtar takes over as the ISI boss. He was commanding the Karachi corps and is known to have strong views on Afghanistan, where Pakistan and India have been locked in a shadow war.



Mukhtar is the author of a paper “Afghanistan — Alternative Futures and their implications,” which he wrote for his master’s degree in strategic studies.



The paper provides an insight into his mind, as he strongly advocated the need for countering India in Afghanistan. He felt that New Delhi’s hold over Kabul should be weakened.



The views are in line with Pakistan Army’s policy to keep the Taliban flag fluttering in Afghanistan, so as to keep intact its influence over Kabul. The Pakistan Army has supported Taliban, which has irked Afghanistan to the extent that it openly talks about Islamabad’s meddling in its affair.



India feels that Mukhtar is likely to continue with the old policy and is well prepared to handle the situation. There is a view in New Delhi that the recent surgical strikes across the Line of Control by the Indian Army has sent a strong message to Islamabad that any violation will invite costs. A similar strategy has been adopted in Afghanistan where India will not allow its installations to be targeted. The Afghan government is firmly siding with India, said officials, who also point out that there is not going to be any change in that equation. Mukhtar, an armoured corps officer, is said to have been picked up by prime minister Nawaz Sharif, even though there is no confusion in India that the Pakistan Army makes its own choices while placing generals in key positions.



Mukhtar replaces Rizwan Akhtar, who was transferred to the National Defence University, Islamabad. Akhtar has also commanded a brigade in South Waziristan. He had earlier done a stint in the ISI . In other appointments Lt Gen Nadeem Raza will be the Rawalpindi corps commander while Lt Gen Nazir Butt will now head the Peshawar corps.



Pakistan Army’s information wing chief Lt Gen Asim Bajwa, will now be inspector general arms at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.



