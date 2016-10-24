Pak urges UK to push India for talks

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, has in his meeting with British National Security Adviser Sir Mark Lyall Grant briefed about the ongoing tensions in Kashmir and urged Britain to ask India to indulge in sustained dialogue process with Pakistan.



“The Special Assistant briefed the visiting dignitary about the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He also stressed that as a country with historic links to this region, and as a member-state of UN Security Council’s P-5, it was incumbent on Britain to urge India to end its human rights violations in the occupied territory and to enter into a sustained dialogue process with Pakistan, so as to enable the two countries to peacefully resolve their differences,” said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.



“Sir Mark Lyall Grant acknowledged the important role being played by Pakistan in promoting peace and stability in the region. The Minister of State also briefed the visiting dignitary about Pakistan’s serious efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, including the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led reconciliation process through the Quadrilateral Coordination Group,” said the statement.



The statement further said that regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting, adding the UK reaffirmed its continued support to Pakistan.



