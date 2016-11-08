Pak summons India's DHC over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations by India, even as the Indian diplomat in turn protested the "unprovoked" firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC that has resulted in casualties, including that of soldiers.



This is for the fifth time in over two weeks that Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh has been summoned to the Foreign Office here. "Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr J P Singh, today and strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces yesterday on the LoC in Nikial and Jandrot sectors, Pakistan Foreign Office said.



The firing resulted in the death of 3 civilians, including a woman and injuries to four others, including a 5-year-old boy, the Foreign Office said in a statement.



On his part, Singh conveyed India's strong reaction over "unprovoked firing" by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors of Poonch district last week in which two army jawans were killed and five others were injured.



The Pakistan Foreign Office statement also said, "The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate the continued incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, stop targeting the villages and civilians and maintain peace on the LoC."



Deputy High Commissioner Singh has also been summoned to the Foreign Office over ceasefire violations on October 25, 26, 28 and November 1. On October 27, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry summoned Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale to the foreign ministry and conveyed the decision of the Government of Pakistan to declare an Indian High Commission official "persona non-grata".



