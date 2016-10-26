Pak should act against militants on home soil: US

Nudging Pakistan to take action against terror safe havens, the US has said Pakistan can contribute to regional stability by acting against militants on its soil who attack its neighbours.



"We believe that Pakistan can directly contribute to regional stability by acting against militants on its soil who seek to attack its neighbours," State Department Spokesman John Kirby told reporters yesterday.



Kirby also said fighting terrorism in South Asia requires common, comprehensive and collaborative solutions.



"It is a regional issue. We are going to continue to work with regional countries, regional partners, to deal with this because it is a common threat to everybody. And it requires common, comprehensive, collaborative solutions," Kirby said while responding to a question on terrorism in South Asia in the aftermath of the attack on the police academy in Quetta.



"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who were affected by this. And remember that many of the victims were police cadets, young people who were training and learning to defend their citizens. This is a cowardly, lethal, horrific attack," he said.



"Sadly, it is not the first time that the people of Pakistan have fallen victim to terrorism. Many soldiers and civilians have died," Kirby said. He said the US remains committed to supporting the Pakistan government in its efforts to end the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism and to promote peace and stability.



The State Department also extended support to the Pakistan government at a time when cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has threatened to hold mass protests in the country next month.



"We support the democratically elected Government of Pakistan. We also support the peaceful right of protest. But this is an internal matter for the Pakistani Government and Pakistani authorities to speak to," he said in response to a question.



