Pak shelling in Mendhar sector

Pakistani troops today fired mortar shells at Indian posts and civilian areas in Mendhar sector of Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC), leading to retaliation from Indian security forces.



"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector of Poonch district from 0915 hours," defence spokesman said. He said that they fired 120 mm mortars, 82 mm mortars and automatic weapons targeting Indian posts and civilian areas.



Troops guarding the border line gave a befitting reply resulting in exchange which was still going on when reports last came in. Yesterday, two army jawans were killed and five others -- two soldiers, a BSF officer and two women -- were injured as Pakistani army opened fire in an attempt to facilitate two infiltration bids along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors of Poonch district.



There have been over 100 ceasefire violations on Indian posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after the surgical strike. The worst-ever Pakistani shelling targeting civil population took place on November 1 when eight persons, including two children and four women, were killed and 22 others injured along the IB and the



LoC in five sectors of J&K, forcing Indian troops to give befitting reply by destroying 14 Pakistani posts and killing two of their troopers.



The state government had closed over 400 schools along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region in wake of the ongoing heavy cross-border firing.



A total of 18 people, including 12 civilians, have been killed and more than 83 injured in Pakistani shelling and firing along IB and LoC in Jammu.



