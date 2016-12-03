LoginRegister
Pak sending envoy to meet Trump team

By PTI Dec 03 2016 , Islamabad

Tags: News
Pakistan has decided to send an envoy to the US to hold meetings with Donald Trump's transition team, two days after a "productive" telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the President-elect.

Pakistani Prime Minister's special assistant for foreign affairs Tariq Fatemi will visit the US this weekend to meet officials of the Trump transition team.

Fatemi's meeting with officials of Trump transition team was confirmed by Jalil Abbas Jilani, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US.

"Besides meeting members of the transition team, Fatemi will meet officials of the outgoing Obama administration," said Jilani.

US President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to take the oath on January 20 but he has already set up a provisional team, encouraging foreign leaders and officials to visit his headquarters in New York for familiarisation meetings.

Fatemi, who is coming on a two-week official visit, is also expected to meet some members of this team and in Washington, "he will also meet new US lawmakers elected last month," Jilani told a news briefing at the embassy.

"This is a very important visit as much has happened in Washington since the November 8 elections," Jilani said.

The development came days after a telephonic talks between Trump and Sharif. Sharif called Trump last week to congratulate him as the two leaders discussed various issues.

"I am ready and willing to play any role that you want me to play to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems. It will be an honour and I will personally do it. Feel free to call me any time even before 20th January, that is before I assume my office," Trump told Sharif, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office.

