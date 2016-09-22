Pak mobilises troops on LoC, along border

Fearing surgical strikes by India following the Uri attack, Pakistan has started mobilisation of troops along the line of control (LoC) and international border. The mobilisation is not just restricted to the northern sector in Jammu and Kashmir but troop build up has also been spotted along the western sector in Rajasthan.



The issue was flagged during the meeting of the cabinet committee of security (CCS) chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.



Both the BSF and army that are responsible for guarding the border and LoC respectively have been asked to maintain a high degree of vigil. The two security forces in separate reports to the Centre have also confirmed the troop mobilisation by Pakistan close to the border.



Sources said it was surprising that Pakistan was deploying additional troops along the western sector also but this could well be a preventive measure on its part. In fact, during a high level meeting headed by PM Modi on Monday, instructions were issued to the security forces to remain alert along the western sector also.



While confirming troop build up by Pakistan, a senior security official said, “we have noticed a lot of activity by Pakistani forces along the Rajasthan border also in sectors like Ganganagar and Barmer. Our security forces on the ground are alert and closely monitoring every development.”



Even while CCS discussed various possibilities of a retaliatory offensive by Indian forces, sources said any armed action will not be taken in undue haste as India would examine all possibilities of cornering Pakistan at the diplomatic and economic level also.



Meanwhile, initial investigation into the attack have revealed that the militants may have entered the Uri army camp from different places as the outer perimeter wire was found cut at two different places.



