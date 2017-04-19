Oz scraps visa plan popular with Indians

A week after Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s successful visit to India, comes the sucker punch. Australia will abolish a popular work visa used by over 95,000 foreign workers, majority of them Indians, to tackle the growing unemployment in the country and replace it with a new programme requiring higher English-language proficiency and job skills. The programme known as allows businesses to employ foreign workers for a period of up to four years in skilled jobs where there is a shortage of Australian workers.



“We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains: Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs, so we are abolishing the 457 visa, the visa that brings temporary foreign workers into our country,” Turnbull said.



The majority of the visa holders under this category were from India, accounting for almost a quarter of the intake, followed by the UK and China at 19.5 per cent and 5. 8 per cent, respectively, ABC reported.



“We will no longer allow 457 visa to be passports to jobs that could and should go to Australians,” the prime minister said.



He said Australia will adopt a new ‘Australians first’ approach to skilled migration.



As of September 30 last year, there were 95,757 workers in Australia on primary 457 visas and 76,430 secondary visa holders (members of their family), the report said.



The programme will be replaced by another visa programme, with new restrictions. “It is important businesses still get access to the skills they need to grow and invest, so the 457 visa will be replaced by a new temporary visa, specifically designed to recruit the best and brightest in the national interest,” Turnbull said.



The prime minister said the new programme would ensure that foreign workers are brought into Australia in order to fill critical skill gaps and not because an employer finds it easier to recruit a foreign worker than go to the trouble of hiring an Australian.



The new visa will include mandatory criminal checks and tighter English language requirements.



