Oxigen on fast track

Pulllaiah, a farmer all of 60, from Madakasira village of Andhra Pradesh is not much affected by demonetisation. He does not need to stand in long queues to take out cash. Ever since his son has taught him to use micro ATMs to take out cash, he is a happy man. While demonetisation has indeed created a cash crunch in the system, digital payment mode has seen a whopping growth.



Oxigen, one of India’s oldest wallet payment system, present since last 12 years, said the load value on Oxigen wallet prepaid virtual visa cards have increased many folds, thanks to demonetisation.



“The daily average number of users has shown and exponential growth, which clearly shows a trend that people are adopting new ways to make cashless transactions,” said Sunil Kulkarni, deputy managing director, Oxigen Services India.



Mobile wallet app Oxigen Wallet which has over 25 Million users, launched prepaid Visa cards in February this year.



It offers a Visa card number, complete with expiry and CVV details, to anyone who downloads the app. Virtuale Prepaid Visa is powered by Visa, created using Oxigen wallet app. It is like any other multiple-use debit card with a 16-digit card number, expiry date and 3 digit CVV number, only that it is virtual and saved within the Oxigen wallet app.



Also, the card is secured with a 4-digit PIN number (verified by Visa). After the card is created, the same can either be saved in the app for self-use or can be sent to friends and family via email or SMS.



“In the current scenario – we have supplemented our retail offerings with micro ATM Super POS, which can be used in rural areas too and linked to Aadhaar card”, he adds



‘Super PoS’ is a single device that allows users to withdraw cash, make bill payments, phone recharges and card payments.



It is designed for merchants and banks and supports cash in, cash out, card transactions and even features NFC for contactless transactions.



“Super PoS will even have a biometric reader for Aadhaar and eKYC transactions and is best suited for rural markets. Mainly Adhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS)”, he says.



So far Oxigen has 600 micro ATMs and claims to add 3000 micro ATMs by December end.



“Over next 4-5 years we expect to add about 1 billion micro ATMs”, says Kulkarni.



Many retailers have gone online to smoothen transactions and compete with e-tailers. Mobile transaction options include e-wallets, UPI and USSD-based (unstructured supplementary service data) mobile banking.



In terms of brand visibility Oxigen has roped in cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador. “Sachin stands for value and trust and so does Oxigen. We have roped in other cricketers too purely for same reason”, explains Kulkarni.



Unlike other e-wallet players, Oxigen does not promote cash back sops to retain customers. “We have been a consistant player for last 12 years and bulk of our players transact from cash-to-digital and digital-to-digital”, Kulkarni says.



The company is aggressively targeting retail space, which means cash-to-digital space. There are 25 million credit cards, some 700 million debit cards. Online digital market is very small since of the debit card players, 90 per cent users fear to transact online since the debit cards are attached to salary accounts.



Oxigen so far has 1 billion subscriber base in cash-to-digital space and boasts of Rs 800 crore transaction per month on money transfer. Kulkarni sees a huge growth potential in the days to come with its aggressive rural campaign.



