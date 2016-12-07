OWC Digital eyes India as SE Asian hub

US-based OWC Digital, a zero emissions Mac and PC technology company, is foraying into Indian market with plans to turn the Indian operations into the hub for south east Asian markets. The company is bullish about India’s fast growing technological upgrades and enhancement solutions market.OWC has long been recognised worldwide for creating upgrades for Apple computers and has an innovative range of products for India’s Macintosh users. It will be creating solutions for real user needs that have otherwise gone unaddressed. The company will eventually be addressing PC users as well with its technological upgrades and offerings, top company officials said.“India is poised for exponential growth in the years to come and with its ambitious programs like Make in India and Digital India, we see there is a huge opportunity for us to work closely with partners here and contribute to the country’s economy and customers, by our path breaking technologicalupgrades and solutions. India will be the hub for us, for all Southeast Asian markets, and we see a great and sustainable business opportunity for us here in the long run,” said Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO, OWC Digital.The company expects majority of its business in India to come from providing needed memory and storage solutions to Bollywood and other regional film/digital production studios. The company plans to reach out to the end users by using various platforms with OWC products and services, while maintaining strong channel eco systems. It will shortly be rolling out its SSD line-up for MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, & Mac Pro.Ankoor B Sarkar, executive director, OWC APAC Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of OWC, said, “India has a big market for upgrades and enhancement solutions. Industries today are constantly and consistently looking toward evolving faster and more efficient ways of scaling up work and businesses. With India soaring to new heights, I am certain that we have made the right choice by choosing India as a business destination outside US market and I believe we are here at just the right time. The company will invest extensively in the India market in terms of setting up offices, mapping regional requirements and addressing local customer service.”It is also focusing on building a strong channel eco-system which will ensure quality services to support logistical demands. The company already has channel partners like Redington, who in turn is already partner to Apple products, and Star Connect for its memory business.