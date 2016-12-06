Over Rs 12.6 lakh crore comes back to banks

Around 82 per cent of the outstanding cancelled notes or Rs 12.6 lakh crore have made their way back to banks already, after the government’s demonetisation move. According to Bloomberg, which quoted sources to say that about Rs 12.6 lakh crore has been deposited into bank accounts as of December 3. Many economists, who were viewing undeclared cash as a potential windfall for the government, have been proved wrong.



The impact of demonetisation (removal of Rs 1000 and old Rs 500 banknotes) involving removal of 86 per cent of the total value of currency in circulation has been widespread. Economists have pointed to market uncertainty and referred in this connection to the continued and evolving policy measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India and the government in the matter.



“We had in April 2016 projected GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in FY17. Following the demonetisation announcement, we had projected a growth of 7.3 per cent. However, based on the trend in sectoral breakup in Q2 FY17our projections are being further revised to 7 per cent on the premise that GDP growth in Q3FY17 would be in the range of 5.5-6 per cent and that in Q4 would be 7.5 to 8 per cent,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.



The Gross Fixed Capital Formation or Investment in the economy in H1 FY17 has recorded 4 per cent contraction; and recovery in investments would be contingent on higher capacity utilisation once industrial growth gets back on track as well as infrastructure investment by both the private sector and government taking off.



Meanwhile, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at State Bank of India (SBI), maintained that based on latest data available at least Rs 2.5 lakh crore will still not come back to the system.



“Firstly, the market estimates of a significant amount of money coming back are all based on March 16 fortnightly data of high currency notes at Rs 14,180 lakh crore (excluding cash with banks). In reality, all estimates should be based on November 9 data. As on November 9, the amount of high currency denomination notes was Rs 1,54,410 crore (and this excludes the cash with banks), an increase of Rs 1.26 lakh crore, that many have missed out. Secondly if we closely look at the RBI data, the daily working day average deposited or exchanged at banks has declined significantly from Rs 60,500 crore (November 10 to November 18) to Rs 50,100 crore (November 19 to November 27), i.e. a decline of 17 per cent. In totality, between November 10 and November 27, Rs 8.44 lakh crore was deposited and exchanged in the banks. If we replicate these actual trends it means that around Rs 2.5 lakh crore on a conservative basis will not be coming back into the system,” said Ghosh.



He pointed out that additionally, if a percentage of such unaccounted money is ultimately disclosed and taxed, this will be beneficial to the government as such taxes could be immediately factored in next year’s budget for welfare needs.



