Over half health policyholders underinsured

Almost 51 per cent of health insurance policyholders in India are underinsured, or have purchased low sum insured health insurance policies, which could prove inadequate during medical emergencies. The findings have been reported in a study conducted by Apollo Munich Health Insurance. The prevalence of underinsurance, the study added, is more among the higher age groups.Apollo Munich surveyed around 7 lakh health policyholders across 82 Indian cities, and has found that both men and women across metros, tier I and tier II cities, and towns are underinsured. At 52 per cent, men are more underinsured than women at 46 per cent.According to the study, people in their 20s should ideally have a sum insured cover of Rs 5 lakh if they are residing in a metro, and/or tier I/tier II cities; those in their 30s and 40s should have a cover of at least Rs 7 lakh, if they live in a metro or tier I city, and Rs 6 lakh in case of tier II cities.People nearing the retirement age should go for policies with a sum insured of Rs 9 lakh, if they live in a metro/tier I city, and Rs 8 lakh if they reside in tier II cities. People aged above 60 years should have a sum insured of at least Rs 10 lakh.However, people most often choose the lowest sum insured policy. Lack of awareness about how to select the right sum insured, over-dependence on corporate health insurance coverage and willingness to pay a premium that is only up to the highest limit of rebate u/s 80D of the Income Tax Act are some of the reasons that make them take this decision.“On the one hand, India faces the challenge of lack of health insurance penetration, and, on the other hand, those who have the cover are under insured. Underinsurance not only results in sudden out-of-pocket expenditure for policyholders during medical exigencies, but also gives them a false sense of assurance of being covered. People must understand that health insurance is not merely a tax-saving tool, and, therefore, they be mindful while choosing a sum insured for themselves and their family,” said Antony Jacob, CEO, Apollo Munich Health Insurance.The study also found that the phenomenon of underinsurance is more prevalent in the higher age groups, as 62 per cent of the policyholders above the age of 45 are underinsured. The underinsurance percentage of people in the age group of 61-65 is 75 per cent. On the other hand, only 38 per cent of those in the age bracket of 18-35 are underinsured.“This encouraging trend among younger population of getting adequate insurance coverage is testament to a more progressive view of appropriately securitising oneself against ever-rising healthcare costs. Hopefully, this younger generation will continue to adjust their coverage in line with increase in age and consequent healthcare dependencies. A sum insured of Rs 5 lakh is a good starting point for first-time enrollees in their 20s,” said Anuj Gulati, MD and CEO, Religare Health Insurance.According to industry players, policyholders do not upgrade their sum insured on the basis of their increasing age, changing needs and medical expense inflation.“The average age of our customers is 35-plus, which shows many people are not going for health insurance at a younger age. To protect yourself and as a safeguard against rising medical inflation, you should buy a health insurance policy early in life, say, by the age of 30 or 35, due to two reasons. Firstly, policyholders will be serving out the waiting period at a much younger age. Secondly, it reduces the risk of being refused a policy at an older age and rules out the need of buying a policy with a lot of exclusions,” said Ashish Mehrotra, CEO and MD, Max Bupa.