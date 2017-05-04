Outraged India summons Pak envoy

India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and provided evidence on Pakistan army’s involvement in the beheading of two Indian soldiers. It also demanded action against the perpetrators of the “barbaric act” on May 1 in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.



Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India’s “outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel”, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.



India also told Pakistan the killing of the soldiers was “a strong act of provocation” and in contravention of all norms of civilised conduct, he said. Baglay said it was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal).



Blood samples collected from the site matched with the blood of the two Indian security personnel, he said, adding the “blood trail” shows that the perpetrators who entered the Indian side from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), returned from where they came from. However, he did not clarify whether the “blood samples and the blood trail”“ were of same person or different individuals. Asserting that India has “enough evidence” that the act was committed by the Pakistan army regulars who crossed the LoC, Baglay said this has been shared with the Pakistan high commissioner.



Asked about the response of Basit, the spokesperson said, “Of course, the Pakistani envoy denied the involvement of his country’s army. However, he said he will convey the content of the demarche to his government.” Pakistan had on Tuesday sought from India “actionable evidence” to back its claim on the issue.



Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar were slain by Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT), which sneaked 250 metres into Indian territory in Poonch disctrict of J&K.



Defence Minister Arun Jaitley later told mediapersons, “The denial itself carries no credibility because the entire gamut of circumstances clearly indicates that this barbaric act has been carried out with the active participation of the (Pakistani) army. It cannot be carried out without the “protection, participation or their actual indulgence.”



On the future course of action, Baglay said he would not like to “speculate” on the steps that will be taken. “Wait and see.”



In a related development, 50 Pakistani students, on a visit to India at the invitation of an NGO, were sent back after the MEA advised the organisation against hosting them at a time, which was not “appropriate” in the aftermath of beheading of Indian soldiers.



On reports of visas being denied to Pakistan squash and wrestling teams, Baglay said the squash team was granted visas much before the event they were to participate in, but they did not collect it. “And as far as the Pakistan wrestlers were concerned, Sports Minister Vijay Goel has already spoken on the matter that, ‘Terrorism and sports can’t go together’.” The two teams were scheduled to participate in the Asian Championships here.



On why India was still continuing with the ‘most favoured nation’ (MFN) status to Pakistan, the spokesperson said the tag is an obligation for WTO members and all members have to extend it to each other.



He also reiterated the ministry’s position on holding talks under Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan nearly two months ago.



On Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggestion of a multilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue and a Chinese media report that Beijing was ready to mediate, Bagley said there is “no ambiguity in our position (that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan) and this is very clearly known to our interlocutors”.



Noting that the query was based on a Chinese state-run daily, Baglay said his advise to the media in China would be to refer to the position of the Chinese government which admits that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. China too was prompt to deny that it has plans of mediating between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue due to its investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, saying the $50 billion project has not affected its stand that the vexed issue should be settled bilaterally. “China’s position on the issue of Kashmir is clear and consistent. It is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan, and shall be properly addressed by India and Pakistan through consultation and negotiation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in Beijing.



