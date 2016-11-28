Outlook for IT, healthcare bright

Investor focus will shift to export-oriented IT, heal­thcare and other export-focused firm stocks in the short-term. The outlook of such firms is set to improve as they are seen performing well in the October-December quarter on the back of a weak rupee and minimal impact of the currency ban on exports. But local dem­a­nd-oriented sectors are lik­ely to feel the impact of demonetisation for some more time.



Unabated foreign fund outflow, in anticipation of a US rate hike next month, had pushed the rupee to a record low of 68.86 a dollar on Thursday. The rupee though closed at 68.46 on Friday, regaining 27 paise from Thursday’s close.



The market preferences were visible on Friday, the BSE IT stock index gained 4.69 per cent, while the BSE healthcare index jumped 2.35 per cent. The BSE IT index has underperformed this year. Even after Friday’s 4.69 per cent gain, the index is down 10.71 per cent year-to-date compared with the benchmark Sensex, which is up 0.76 per cent. Even the BSE healthcare index is down 7.56 per cent year-to-date despite rallying 2.35 per cent on Friday.



Export-oriented firms in other sectors also gained on Friday. Among them were Oracle Financial Services (up 3.78 per cent), Rajesh Exports (2.48 per cent), Ab­an Offshore (2.77 per ce­nt), MMTC (2.25 per cent), NM­DC (2.25per cent) and Kohinoor Foods (10.86 per cent).



Analysts expect the rupee to depreciate further, which will help export-oriented sectors in the near future.



Kaushik Das, director and senior economist, India, Deutsche Bank Research, said, “The case for further rupee depreciation remains in place, despite a constructive balance of payment position. In our view, the scope of a more active US Federal Reserve in 2017 will help keep the dollar strengthening narrative intact.”



“Our forecast is the Chinese yuan renminbi vs dollar depreciating to 7.4 by December 2017 and the euro hitting parity against the dollar next year. In this scenario, it seems that the rupee will also likely breach 70 next year and head towards 72.5 by end-December 2017, which will erase some of the appreciation of the real effective exchange rate and help maintain India’s export competitiveness against other emerging market peers,” Das said.



Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior fund manager (equities), BNP Paribas MF, said, “Technology and healthcare stocks were in high demand on Friday, as a depreciating rupee is positive for these export-oriented industries.”



These two sectors have also been negatively impacted recently from Trump’s election as the US president as protectionism is set to rise in the USA, which could impact Indian IT software and healthcare exports. Though measures by the Trump administration to reduce work visas, as well as trade frictions that hurt IT services exports, would pose risks to India’s outlook, Kaushik Das of Deutsche Bank said.



