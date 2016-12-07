Outcome-based budgeting is in

As the budget-making process gathers pace ahead of the new presentation date of February 1 instead of the last working day of the second month of the calendar year, the finance ministry has decided to go for the “outcome-based budgeting”.



The ministry is trying to shift from traditional performance-based budgeting by planning expenditure, fixing appropriate targets and quantifying deliverables of each scheme in order to improve the quality of public expenditure.



Another distinctive feature of the budget for 2017-18 would be incorporation of the rail budget with general budget.



The ministry has tightened norms under which each ministry and department will have to prepare an ‘outcome budget’ in consultation with Niti Aayog to achieve certain objectives within a timeframe.



As per the directions from the north block, which house the finance ministry, every ministry will have to prepare an outcome budget statement linking outlays against each scheme as well as project with the deliverables and medium-term outcomes.



A finance ministry official, involved in budget making, said every “allocation for scheme/project will be against a firm set of deliverables, which will need to be adhered to”.



The ‘outcome budget’ is to be prepared after finalisation of the estimates for budgetary allocation, the official added.



“The outputs/deliverables should be mandatorily given in measurable/quantitative terms on the basis of parameters and deliverables decided in advance in consultation with the department of expenditure and Niti Aayog,” the official said.



The outcome-based budget will outline what can be achieved with what is being spent and will involve the process of defining the desired long-term outcome of schemes of various ministries.



The move towards outcome budgeting is part of the overhaul of budget making exercises, under which Union budget would be presented in Parliament on February 1, instead of age-old tradition of unveiling it on the last day of the month.



Plan expenditure, which entails government spending on social welfare schemes and asset creation, was hiked by 15.3 per cent to over Rs 5.5 lakh crore for 2016-17.



But from the next financial year the classification of expenditure as ‘plan/non-plan’ will be replaced with ‘capital and revenue’ expenditure.



Under this, significant expenditure incurred with the object of acquiring tangible assets of a permanent nature (for use in the organisation and not for sale in the ordinary course of business) or enhancing the utility of existing assets, shall broadly be defined as ‘capital’ expenditure.



Besides, subsequent charges on maintenance, repair, upkeep and working expenses, which are required to maintain the assets in a running order as also all other expenses incurred for the day to day running of the organisation, including establishment and administrative expenses shall be classified as ‘revenue’ expenditure.



With the merger of rail budget with general budget, the receipts and expenditure of the railways the demands for grants and the statement of budget estimates of railways will also be part of the general budget.



The Union budget, also referred to as the annual financial statement in the Article 112 of the Constitution of India, is the annual budget of the Republic of India. It is presented by the finance minister in Parliament. The budget, which is presented by means of the finance bill and the appropriation bill has to be passed by both the Houses before it can come into effect from April 1, the start of India's financial year.



The first Union budget of independent India was presented by R K Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947. Since then, the budget making and presentation process has undergone several reforms.



Until 1999, the budget was announced at 5 pm. This practice was inherited from the colonial era, when the British Parliament would pass the budget in the noon followed by India in the evening of the day.



It was Yashwant Sinha, the then finance minister in the NDA government (led by BJP) of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who changed the ritual by announcing the 2001 budget at 11 am.



The printing of budget documents starts roughly a week ahead of its presentation in Parliament with a customary ‘halwa’ (a sweet dish) ceremony in which the confection is prepared in large quantities and served to the officers and support staff involved in the budget-printing process. They remain isolated and stay in the North Block office until the budget is presented.



