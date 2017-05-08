Our office projects have LEED Platinum Certification

Rera was implemented on May 1. The government must start looking look at strengthening the administration and its implementation so that there are tangible gains on the ground, says Sriram Khattar, managing director, DLF Rental Business in an interview with Shishir Parasher.



How do you see commercial real estate doing in financial year 2017-18?



I see robust demand for good quality commercial real estate this financial year. There is consolidation in the e-commerce space, which will have a marginal impact in the absorption of space in some micro markets. The demand for leased space will remain firm in certain micro markets this financial year.



What are the key challenges that you see in this space?



It is important that implementation of Rera is taken up by all states on a war footing so that there are common rules/laws to abide by. Delay in implementation could result in a regulatory vacuum and dilution of the Act’s provisions. It is important that the sector becomes more transparent and accountable on key parameters like delivery schedule, as it is critical for the long- term growth of the sector. Besides Rera, it is necessary that the transition from the current system of indirect taxes to GST is as smooth as possible so that there is no impact on demand.



Do you see Reits striking the right chords this year?



The vehicle of Reits will be instrumental in attracting investors to commercial real estate with its promise of regular dividends at relatively low risk. Further, Reits will be skewed towards Grade - A properties for better yields. The potential of Reits is immense and it will act as a catalyst for growth for the sector.



What is your outlook towards investments (private equity and others) in this space?



Policy and structural changes such as Rera, FDI and Reit will contribute towards attracting private and institutional investors to the sector. We are likely to see more PE deals happening in the sector as it becomes institutionalised, structured and organised with serious players emerging.



What will impact investments in this space?



Increasing transparency and accountability through Rera, easier FDI norms in real estate and the launch of Reits as a credible instrument that will allow monetisation of projects will have a positive impact on the realty space.



What impact did DLF, being the market leaders, see on the commercial real estate market during the 50 days of demonetisation?



There was no impact of demonetisation on commercial real estate as these are leased assets. In retail there was a drop in sales of tenants, which also marginally impacted us, as we have revenue share arrangements with some of them. The sales have now more or less recovered.



What kind of support do you seek from the government to see this segment flourish?



The government has announced several initiatives that have had a very positive impact on commercial real estate. While the initiatives are laudable and need to be supported whole heartedly by the real estate sector, the government must look at strengthening the administration and implementation of norms like Rera so that there are tangible gains on the ground.



What expansion plans do you have for this financial year?



We are adding 4 milllion sq ft (msf) to our offices portfolio, 2.5 msf in Gurgaon and 1.5 msf in Chennai. In the third quarter of this fiscal, we should be opening our mall in Chanakya Puri.



What is the company doing to make its buildings sustainable?



We are one of the few real estate companies in India that has LEED Platinum Certification’ by US Green Building Council for our office projects. Out of a portfolio of 30 msf across India, we have 10.7 msf across Gurgaon and Chennai, which is LEED Platinum-certified, which is the highest certification awarded by the US Green Building Council.



shishirparasher@mydigitalfc.com



