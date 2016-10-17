Orient is aggressive on fan market

With the launch of Aeroquiet fans, Orient Electric is eyeing to double its share in the super premium market of fans in the next three to four years.Of the Rs 6,500 crore market, super premium fans account for just around three per cent. However, this segment along with the premium range is growing at a CAGB of around 15 per cent for the past four to five years. The growth is faster than the combined market growth of four per cent.Orient Electric, which does Rs 1,200 crore fan business, however, has only nine per cent share in the super premium segment. It wants to grow this segment in the coming years.“We expect the super premium segment to grow to around 10 per cent of the fan market in the next three to four years. By that time, we would probably be doubling our share to 18 per cent. We have launched Aeroquiet and will be coming up with new innovations every three to four months,’ said Sameer Tandon, Sr. VP and Business Head, Fans, Orient Electric.According to him, the fans in the super premium category are more focused on aesthetics and are low on performance. Orient’s Aeroquiet is superior on both fronts- aesthetics and performance. He believes that the fans have the potential to expand the super premium segment.“With Aeroquiet, we have focused on three defining aspects which include reduction of sound, increase in air delivery and aesthetics,’ he said. Orient currently has a capacity to produce 20,000 Aeroquiet fans a month at its Faridabad facility. Within a quarter, the company plans to expand the capacity to 40,000 fans. It has invested close to Rs 3 crore on the new model of fans.Orient’s Faridabad and Kolkata facilities together manufacture 60 lakh ceiling fans and over 29 lakh portable fans every year and of this 13 lakh fans are exported to countries in Asia, Middle East and Africa. Part of the exports also goes to the US.