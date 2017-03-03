Organised retail gains what e-comm lost

Organised retail chains have been gaining what both e-commerce and un-organised sector lost in the past few months. While e-commerce has been witnessing slower growth during the past few months with funds drying up, the cash crunch after demonetisation has resulted in a shift from un-organised to organised retail.



“Overall, the sales have been better since December. Though the footfalls have been normal, we saw better conversions. The like-to-like growth has moved up to 15 per cent since December against 12 per cent earlier. During the end of season sales in January, and even after that, like-to-like growth has remained higher as compared to the corresponding period last year,” said Vasanth Kumar, executive director, Max Fashion.



Shoppers Stop’s hypermarket chain saw the highest like-to-like growth of 9 per cent in the third quarter and in December last year, it even went up to 17 per cent. The sales of Shoppers Stop stores dipped almost 20 per cent immediately after demonetisation, but recovered by 20 per cent in December.



“Two things helped us in December. There was a big change in terms of a shift from cash to digital. Digital means of payment like credit and debit cards used to account for 60 per cent of our transactions before demonetisation. It went up to 90-95 per cent after the note ban before stabilising at 80 per cent. There has been a shift of sales from the un-organised sector, as there was disruption in its cash-led supply chain. Around the same time, the e-commerce sales growth too slowed down,” said Govind Shrikhande, managing director, Shoppers Stop.



According to Rahul Sethi, president, tradus.in, many e-commerce companies, whose sales were growing by 100 per cent, have seen them taper down to 20-25 per cent in the past few months.



There was growth, artificially infused by external funding. Once the funding reduced, growth too came down,” he said.



E-commerce players have not been offering great discounts after the Diwali sales last year. Demonetisation too hit e-commerce, as the cash-on-delivery system was halted for some time due to cash crunch.



Meanwhile, the omni-channel initiatives of the retail chains have seen traction in recent months. “Our online business may not be that big as compared to the e-commerce companies. We have been offering convenience and ease of purchase through the online channel. The pricing has remained the same, both offline and online,” said Kumar from Max Fashion.



