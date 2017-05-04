Ordinance to help RBI deal with NPAs

The government has decided to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act (BRA).



It will empower the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deal effectively with rising incidence of stressed assets in the banking segment. Finance Chronicle first wrote about the proposal to amend BRA and promulgate an ordinance on April 21.



The banking sector is sitting on high levels of non-performing assets (NPA) that have seen a spike last year with a rise of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the nine-month period of FY17 to Rs 6.07 lakh crore. This has weakened banks’ balance sheets, reducing their ability to lend more to industry, which can affect growth.



The total stressed assets (gross non-performing assets and restructured standard advances) of scheduled commercial banks were pegged Rs 9.64 lakh crore as on December 31, 2016.



The decision to amend BRA was taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.



It decided to promulgate an ordinance, as going through the legislative process would have taken time and gone against the interest of the banking sector, which is looking at a mechanism to deal quickly with rising cases of bad loans. “There is a convention that when some proposal is referred to the President, then details of it cannot be disclosed till it is approved. As soon as approval comes, details will be shared,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said, without giving further details.



Sources said that government may seek the President's nod to the ordinance immediately so that its details could be made public on Thursday. While the government has not released details about the ordinance, sources said that it would particularly make changes to BRA provisions that deal with the powers of RBI to decide on NPA matters of banks.



Though the apex bank is sufficiently empowered in this regard, amendments will allow it to frame policies that are in the interest of banks and adopt a case-to-case approach, which offer quick solutions for dealing with bad assets. RBI has already been told to also use provisions of the recently enacted Bankruptcy Code to derive powers to deal with NPA and frame regulations.



Enabling the RBI to issue directions to banks on stressed assets will also take care of undue vigilance that banks currently face from investigating agencies.It is understood that amendment will also empower RBI to set up oversight panels that will shield bankers from later action by probe agencies looking into loan recasts.This is one of the major concerns with banks preventing faster restructuring of bad loans. Moreover, the central bank would also set up oversight committees that can quickly approve the process of NPA resolution, ensuring that banks adopt these changes without delay and fear of undue vigilance.



Sources said that the banks would employ the new NPA resolution mechanism suggested by RBI for the first few cases to assess the results.The targeted approach would take up largest 40 or 50 NPAs accounts, spread across four or five sectors initially. If it is seen as a practical way of reducing NPA, it could be used in larger number of cases. There is also need of doing away with forensic audit of bad assets unless banks are sure that default is wilful. This would save precious time for banks, enabling them to plan faster turnaround of bad assets and recover a large portion of their dues.



The NPA policy is also expected to give the option to bankers to empanel rating agencies suggested by the finance ministry to get their stressed assets rated. The rating would involve judging the quality of assets and assessing its future prospects based on its financial health.This will help in arriving at a valuation for such assets that will make it easier for banks to decide a price at which to dispose off the assets, even if it means taking a larger haircut, including forgoing interest. Often bad assets fail to get investors as they are over priced.



In addition, the case-by-case approach would also allow merger of company in default with a healthy company from the same sector.



The government may carry forward NPA policy by setting up a Bad Bank with 51 per cent of its equity holding later. In addition, a new ARC could be considered for quick resolution of NPA. A top consultant specialising in restructuring of stressed assets, told Financial Chronicle: “According to my guess, it would relate to coming up with more oversight committees and other restructuring mechanisms. It could also relate to amending the investigative procedures for bankers so that they could approve taking a steeper haircut on bad loans without the fear of vigilance agencies.”



Finance minister Arun Jaitley last month had said that the government is going to announce a policy to push for quick settlement of the NPA at banks in a couple of days.“It is not that hundreds and thousands of businesses have created this problem. The problem of big NPAs is confined to essentially 30-50 companies. Therefore those 30-50 accounts need to be resolved. Now in way of the resolution several issues come up – you have to find a buyer, you have to find a strategic partner and therefore find a solution and if people are slow at doing so, thinking that the system is somewhat helpless, then the system will have to bring in other instruments, which are available before it,” said Jaitley without giving details on what the instruments could be.



“There is some policy decision between the RBI and the government that we have taken, which we will implement and which will certainly have to put adequate pressure on people to settle. If you look at the whole structure, there are enough instruments available for settlement as far as the banking system is concerned -- the RBI circulars. You have different legislations where action can be taken,” the FM added.



RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya in February had floated two proposals. One was that in case of NPAs whose value could still be partly redeemed, the banks could consider an asset management company.



Banks till December 31 would resolve the top 40-50 bad loans by getting the AMC to take them over and turn them around. This would involve some amount of write down. In the case where the NPAs value has been completely eroded, they could be taken over by a so-called national asset management company.



In case they are not resolved by December 31, they would automatically be sent to NCLT, which adjudicates issues relating to companies. RBI deputy governor SS Mundra too recently said that there is a need to further strengthen existing stressed asset resolution mechanisms, such as oversight committees and joint lenders forums.



