OPS gains support as Sasikala tries to keep flock together

In growing support for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, five more AIADMK MPs on Sunday joined his camp, taking the number of Parliamentarians in his favour to 10.



Four Lok Sabha MPs — Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), RP Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram) met Panneerselvam at his Greenways residence and extended support to him. Rajya Sabha MP R Lakshmanan also switched over to Panneerselvam camp, giving a morale boost to the Chief Minister, who has raised a banner of revolt against AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala.



AIADMK has 37 Lok Sabha MPs and 13 Rajya Sabha MPs.



Meanwhile, in a related development Sasikala “relieved” Lakshmanan from the post of district secretary Villupuram (North) and replaced him with Law Minister C V Shanmugam.



Following Panneerselvam’s rebellion, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan was the first Parliamentarian to extend support to him.



AIADMK Lok Sabha MPs PR Sundaram, K Ashok Kumar, V Sathyabama and Vanaroja switched over to the Panneerselvam camp on Saturday, pledging their support to him. Panneerselvam also enjoys the support of six AIADMK MLAs, including himself. The party has 135 MLAs in the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly including one nominated.



Former MLAs Bader Sayeed and Muthuselvi also extended their support to Panneerselvam alongwith actors and star campaigners, including staunch Jayalalithaa loyalists Ramarajan and Thiyagu and former MLA Arunpandian.



Even as her swearing-in remained stalled and more MPs deserted her, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala said it was “very difficult” for a woman to be in politics, and asserted that the MLAs were with her. “As general secretary, I can tell that the AIADMK government will certainly continue for the next four and a half years and serve the people,” she said.



Speaking to reporters outside her Poes Garden residence, Sasikala, who was elected the legislature party leader a week ago, termed as “fake” a letter in her name and purportedly addressed to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. Later addressing the media at the resort where the MLAs are staying, Sasikala rejected as “falsehoods” “reports” being spread by “rebels and rivals” that her party MLAs were held hostage. She said she had support of 129 MLAs and that the legislators were free and determined to ensure their party and the government stayed intact. Asked about the verdict in the disproportionate assets case expected in the coming week, she said, “Let it come, we shall see.” She also extended birthday greetings to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who turned 76 on Sunday.



Meanwhile, a day after calling on Tamil Nadu Governor, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said the former has to decide on the issue of government formation by Monday else a court case “can be filed charging abetment of horse trading”. “The TN Guv must decide CM issue by tomorrow otherwise a WP (writ petition) under Art 32 of the Constitution can be filed charging abatement of horse trading,” he said in a tweet.



Ever since the issue of government formation broke out, Swamy has been favouring Sasikala to be sworn-in as CM, saying she has the numbers in her favour. However, the BJP’s state unit sought to distance itself from Swamy, saying he has taken a “different path”.



“I would like to make it clear that it is not the path of Tamil Nadu BJP,” BJP state chief Tamilisai Sounderrrajan said. “He (Swamy) is a member of the National Executive and his views are not that of the state unit,” she said.



Even as she questioned the “necessity” of keeping AIADMK MLAs supporting VK Sasikala in “one particular place”, Sounderrajan also said the Governor should order a probe into Panneerselvam’s allegation that he was forced to resign.



Talking to reporters here, she said bringing MLAs under one roof and making them stay in one place is against democracy.



“Why are all legislators (of AIADMK supporting VK Sasikala) staying in one particular place? What is the necessity for that? General secretary (Sasikala) goes and meets them,” the TN BJP chief said.



Sounderrajan said when a person who is serving as Chief Minister (Pannerselvam) openly says he was forced to resign, it is the responsibility of the Governor to order a probe into the allegation. “The Governor’s responsibility is not only to swear in somebody. It is also his responsibility to monitor whether there is a stable government in place. My view is the Governor will not take any decision in haste,” she said.



Union Minister and senior state BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan too defended the Governor, saying “this is not a party issue to” take a quick decision. “This concerns the fate of Tamil Nadu, so there is no need for any haste,” he added.



Meanwhile a Coimbatore report also quoted BJP’s Tamil Nadu general secretary Vanati Srinivasan as condemning the charges of Dravida Kazhakagam leader K Veeramani that BJP and RSS were responsible for the current political turmoil in the state. “BJP would never want to enter through the back door. The Governor will take his decision as per the Constitution and we are not responsible for the delay,” she said.



