LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Opposition-called bandh flop, says Naidu

By PTI Nov 29 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said the Opposition-called bandh was a total flop as it did not get the support of the common people.

The 'Jan Aakrosh' rally was also totally flop as there was no body in the rally except their workers, Naidu said outside Parliament. Opposition parties had called a bandh yesterday to protest against the government's demonetisation move.

Naidu said the CPI(M) leader Bimal Basu has said that the bandh call was a mistake as there was no adequate time for preparations.

He claimed "people are happy because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic decision. Though there are a few difficulties but people have understood that this is for the country's best interest."

Referring to the continuous disruptions in Parliament, he said "We are ready for debate. We also told that PM will come and intervene in the debate. Then the Minister concerned who is Finance Minister will reply."

Questioning Opposition's motive, the Union minister said "I want to ask what is the problem? Why not allowing Parliament to function and insisting on PM to reply?"

Quoting relevant rules, Naidu said any Minister can reply according to the procedure. "On December 10, 2009, HRD Minister Kapil Sibal has spoken on the Libheran Commission reports."

"We are ready for debate. Why Opposition is disrupting the House? Why they are shying away from the debate? They have been frustrated over the failure of the bandh. There is total confusion in the opposition ranks. That is why they want to disrupt the House."

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • A pillar crumbles
    India’s postal system needs a thorough overhaul, as demonetisation demonstrated

    Whenever a new government comes to power, one of the promises it reiterates invariably is its resolve to make the country’s postal services departme

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

So, tell us, what makes you happy?

To be happier, pray at the altar of progress and ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter