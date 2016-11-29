Opposition-called bandh flop, says Naidu

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said the Opposition-called bandh was a total flop as it did not get the support of the common people.



The 'Jan Aakrosh' rally was also totally flop as there was no body in the rally except their workers, Naidu said outside Parliament. Opposition parties had called a bandh yesterday to protest against the government's demonetisation move.



Naidu said the CPI(M) leader Bimal Basu has said that the bandh call was a mistake as there was no adequate time for preparations.



He claimed "people are happy because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic decision. Though there are a few difficulties but people have understood that this is for the country's best interest."



Referring to the continuous disruptions in Parliament, he said "We are ready for debate. We also told that PM will come and intervene in the debate. Then the Minister concerned who is Finance Minister will reply."



Questioning Opposition's motive, the Union minister said "I want to ask what is the problem? Why not allowing Parliament to function and insisting on PM to reply?"



Quoting relevant rules, Naidu said any Minister can reply according to the procedure. "On December 10, 2009, HRD Minister Kapil Sibal has spoken on the Libheran Commission reports."



"We are ready for debate. Why Opposition is disrupting the House? Why they are shying away from the debate? They have been frustrated over the failure of the bandh. There is total confusion in the opposition ranks. That is why they want to disrupt the House."



