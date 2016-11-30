Oppn protests on demonetisation in Rajya Sabha continues

Opposition led by Congress and TMC today forced two adjournments in Rajya Sabha over their demand that the House condoles the killing of 25 armymen since the surgical strikes and the death of 82 persons due to post-demonetisation hardships.



Rejecting the government's offer for discussion on the situation along the border and resuming the debate on demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes, Opposition members trooped into the Well shouting anti-government slogans, forcing Deputy Chairman P J Kurien to adjourn the proceedings till noon.



When the House reassembled at noon, the uproar continued and the Question Hour could not be taken up, forcing Chairman Hamid Ansari to adjourn the proceedings till 1400 hours.



No sooner had the House assembled for the day, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said there should be an obituary reference for the seven army personnel including two officers in terrorist attack at Nagrota armybase near Jammu yesterday as well as for the 82 persons who died because of the "wrong policies of government."



As other opposition members joined in, Kurien got listed papers laid on the table.



Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC) said he had given a notice under rule 267 for an obituary resolution to mourn the martyrdom of 25 army personnel since the surgical strikes across the LoC, and the death of 82 people standing in queues io get valid currency after the ban on 500 and 1000 rupee notes. Kurien, however, said the notice is not permitted.



Azad said it was a serious issue if "we are not ready to pay homage" to brave soldiers and those who died because of the "wrong policies" of the government.



Charging government with being insensitive, Mayawati (BSP) said demonetisation was done without preparation and a condolence message has to be brought before the House.



Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government was ready for discussion on both the issues mentioned by the Opposition.



While the discussion on demonetisation should be resumed, the government is ready for a discussion on the situation along the border, he said.



When Sharad Yadav (JD-U) also spoke on the currency issue, Jaitley snapped at him asking him to first discuss demonetisation within his party and decide if it is against the move or for it.



His remark was apparent reference to JD-U Chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar supporting demonetisation.



"We are not against demonetisation. We are against the restrictions that have been placed (on withdrawals from own accounts)," Yadav shot back.



