Oppn forces RS to adjourn twice over demonetisation issue

A united Opposition today forced two adjournments in Rajya Sabha in the pre-noon session, asserting that no discussion on demonetisation would take place till the House mourns the nearly 70 deaths caused by hardships due to the withdrawal of higher denomination currency notes.



While Congress, BSP, TMC and CPI(M) among others wanted a resolution condoling the deaths to come from the Chair, Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley charged the Opposition of running away from the demonetisation debate.



Slogan-shouting opposition members rushed into the well of the House, forcing Deputy Chairman P J Kurien to first adjourn the proceedings till 1130 hours and then again till noon.



"Why are they (opposition parties) running away from debate," Jaitley asked. "This is clear now that the opposition is not ready for debate and is coming up with new excuses to disrupt the House."



Stating that the notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 was accepted on first day of the winter session and a debate had started, he said the reported deaths could come up during the course of this debate and the reply to it.



No sooner that the House mourned the death of 130 persons in the derailment of Indore-Patna Express near Kanpur yesterday, Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) said an obituary reference condoling the death of 70 people due to hardships caused by the demonetisation should be moved by the Chair.



He was supported by Mayawati (BSP) who said people have died standing in queues because of hunger, want of medicines and waiting for currency for marriage.



Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad (Cong) said while condolences have been expressed for those killed in yesterday's train accident, the same should be done for the 70 people who have lost their lives in last 15 days.



"They are also citizens of this country. We want such an obituary reference to come from the Chair," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narenda Modi should also come to the House for the debate.



Kurien said if the members were ready, the discussion on demonetisation issue can resume immediately. "I would like to make it very clear that the Chair is ready for discussion if you are ready," he said.



Stating that 11 bank employees were among the 70 who lost their lives, Yechury asked the Chair to take the opinion of the House on moving a resolution condoling their death. He said the debate could be held after the obituary reference is made by the Chair.



Kurien however virtually ruled it out saying "condolences are not done on demand. That has to come spontaneously. You can approach the Chairman (on that)."



To this, Yechury said "take consensus of the House". At this point, opposition Congress, BSP and TMC members rushed into the Well shouting slogans.



"Narendra Modi sharam karo, sharam karo (shame on Narendra Modi)", "Modi sadan mein jawab do (Modi please reply in the House)", "poonjiwadio ki yeh sarkar nahi chalegi (this government of capitalists will not be tolerated)", "Jan virodhi Narendra Modi sharma karo, sharam karo (shame on anti-people Narendra Modi)," they shouted.



TMC members carried placards with "Financial Emergency" written. Kurien then adjourned the proceedings till 1130 hours.



