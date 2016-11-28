Opp to continue protest in Par, presses for PM's reply, JPC

On a day they were observing 'Jan Aakrosh Diwas' to protest demonestisation, opposition parties today held a strategy meet where they decided to continue their stir in Parliament till Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to their concerns and a JPC probe is announced in alleged leak of the decision.



A meeting of all the opposition parties, barring JD(U), was held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House here and it was decided that the protests will continue till their demands are met, sources said.



However, some fissures also appeared in the opposition as the JD(U) skipped the meeting with sources saying party leader Sharad Yadav had left Delhi early this morning.



The opposition parties have been divided over the ways to protest against demonetisation ever since Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee decided to march to the President against it.



While she was joined by AAP, National Conference and Shiv Sena, an NDA ally, other opposition parties stayed away. Shiv Sena has backed demonetisation but said it is unhappy over the way it was causing problems to people.



