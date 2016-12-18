LoginRegister
Opp against anti-graft effort, party above nation for Cong: PM

By PTI Dec 18 2016 , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendera Modi on Friday ripped into the Opposition over Parliament logjam, saying unlike earlier when opposition parties stalled the House against scams, Congress-led parties are now doing so against government's steps to curb black money and corruption.

Modi's remarks at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting came on the last day of the Winter Session, which has been a washout due to impasse over demonetisation

Targeting Congress, the Prime Minister alleged that it has always put its interest over that of the country while for BJP the nation's interests are supreme

He again pitched for digital economy as he appealed to the masses to adopt it as a "way of life" to rid the society of corruption and black money

Attacking former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been unsparing in his criticism of demonetisation, Modi said he advocated strong measures against corruption and black money but did "nothing" during his rule of 10 years

He also cited late Left stalwart Harkishan Singh Surjeet to support his government's action

"Earlier the ruling side, especially Congress, would commit scams like 2G, coal-gate, Bofors and the Opposition would then unite and fight against it on the principle of honesty

"But now the ruling side, the BJP-led NDA, has started a campaign again black money and corruption and opposition parties are standing against it," he said

Modi also noted that the Wanchoo Committee in early 70s had recommended demonetisation when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, recalling that the then senior Left leader Jyotirmoy Basu had demanded its quick implementation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters following the meeting

"The Wanchoo committee had said it will boost economy

Now after 45 years we have done demonetisation but Congress is opposing it. The Left has also joined hands with Congress," he said

Painting Congress as a "votary of corruption", he said it had made a law against benami assets in 1988 but never notified it or framed rules and regulations, ensuring that the legislation never came into force

"For us, the country's interests are always above the party's. For Congress, party's interests are above the country's," the PM said

On a day that marks the anniversary of Bangladesh's liberation, Modi also targeted the opposition over its remarks on the army's surgical strikes

The Opposition in 1971-72 did not seek evidence of the army's valour unlike that of today, he said.

