Operation Clean Money:18 lakh depositors come under scanner

The tax department will shoot off notices to 18 lakh people whose bank deposits don’t match with their income as part of its ‘Operation Clean Money’ project launched on the eve of Union budget to flush out black money.



With the window for declaring unaccounted money still open under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY-2016), the move is set to coax more cash-hoarders to come clean. Besides, it will help the tax department widen its tax net and bolster revenue collection.



The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Tuesday noted that India has seven taxpayers for every 100 voters, ranking it 13th among 18 G-20



countries.



Tax experts said the timing of launching Operation Clean Money, a day before the budget, is intended to send a clear message to black money hoarders that they will not be spared. “The government has made it clear that it will get black money into the system and a share of the tax,” said Amit Agarwal, partner, Nangia & Co.



As the government has ste­p­ped up its flight against black money, it has adopted a carrot and stick policy bringing voluntary disclosure schem­es and punitive actions for tax evasion. In FY17, the tax department launched two disclosure schemes, which have added moolah to the government exchequer.



While the first income de­c­laration scheme (IDS) saw disclosure of Rs 65,250 crore, PMGKY-2016 is open till March 31, 2017. PMGKY was launched in December after the government found ta­xevaders finding ways to la­under funds and de­­positing them in banks following demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.



It irked the government, as it had expected that Rs 3-4 lakh crore may not be deposited in banks, therefore extinguishing RBI’s liability to that extent, leading to a huge windfall gain. Upset over this, the tax de­partment launched a big crackdown on high-value de­posits made during the 50-day demonetisation drive suspecting them to be black money.



The Operation Clean Mo­ney project is part of this crackdown under which the tax department has depl­oyed an advanced data analytical tool to identify suspect deposits. It has, so far, id­entifi­ed 1.8 million people who­se deposits in ban­n­ed notes do not appear to be in line with their income profile.



In the first phase, the tax department will issue email notices to them seeking online response justifying the transactions within 10 days.



In case explanation of so­u­rce of cash is found justifi­ed, the verification processwill be closed without requ­iring the individuals to visit the I-T office. It will also shut the case if the suspect depo­s­itors declare the unaccou­nted income under PMGKY.



“Operation Clean Money is a software, which will be used to get ans­wers on all the deposits ma­de and only after preliminary answers from the people, if need be, we would take legal action against them,” reven­ue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.



He, however, allayed fea­rs of tax authorities hounding ta­x­payers stating the perception of inspector raj was unfounded.



The tax department usi­ng the analytical tools, has fo­und 10 million accounts wh­ere Rs 2 lakh or more were deposited. “We have compared these data with the income profile, turnover and the various other particulars of income available in the I-T data bank. In the first phase, where the deposits in account are not matching with our data, we are putting the same on our e-filing portal seeking explanation of so­urce of income,” said central board of direct taxes chairman Sushil Chandra.



In a veiled warning to black-money hoarders to admit their ill-gotten wealth, he also said with the help of data analytics, tax authorities would identify the ultimate beneficiaries even in layered accounts.



