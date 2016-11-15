Operation Cash Lift

As the nation is reeling under a severe cash crunch in the wake of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is pulling out all the stops to ensure that banks and ATMs are equipped with adequate cash to face the challenge. The central bank, according to sources, may even press Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft into service for ferrying currency notes from its Nagpur facility to different parts of the country. When contacted, RBI spokesperson told FC, “Depending on urgency, security and non-availability of commercial aircraft, request for support from IAF is within standing procedures.”



From the printing facility at Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, the currency arrives at Nagpur, the closest RBI facility in the region. From Nagpur it is being transported to specific areas in the region in central India. South India is covered by Mysore, Karnataka, while Salboni, West Bengal, takes care of eastern India while Nashik, Maharashtra, handles western regions. Emphasis is on ensuring that the transportation is kept minimal to avoid security risk. Prime minister Narendra Modi had held an emergency meeting last night where a slew of measures were taken to deal with the issues concerning supply of currency in every corner of the country.



The currency is printed at Nashik and Dewas units of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India. There are two more printing presses at Mysuru and Salboni, run by Bhar­atiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private, which is owned by RBI. The coins are minted in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Noida.



The RBI printed currency is sent to 20 offices in different parts of the country from where it is supplied to over 4,000 currency chests.



The currency transportation is a secret operation because of the security risks involved. The currency moves under protection to different states and the expenses for the security, including paying the state police, are borne by RBI.



Sources said every means of transport can be used depending on the availability and urgency of the situation. Using IAF assets is also a part of measures that can be taken by RBI, which has used the option in the past.



During normal times, no­t­es are printed on the basis of yearly requirement based on number of factors, including an estimation of the GDP growth for the next year. RBI does not have network of its own and depends on the authorised banks to send notes in specific areas.



In the absence of a network running across the length and breadth of the country, RBI deals with authorised banks, mainly public sector banks, and some private banks, under a pact to handle the currency needs in specific areas.



The printed currency is also transported to some banks that have what currency chests to handle remittances. According to an estimate, there are over 4,000 currency chests across the country. These currency chests then serve the all types of banks in their respective regions.



